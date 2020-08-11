DoiT International Receives APN Immersion Day Partner Recognition

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DoiT International, a leading provider of proprietary cloud optimization and operations software and cloud expertise, announced today that it has been named as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Immersion Day Partner, recognizing the company's eligibility to conduct APN Immersion Days.

The traditional AWS Immersion Day workshops are customizable day-long, in-person, or online workshops to help customers navigate through different areas of AWS. This in-depth approach helps technical experts learn how to best leverage AWS to unlock business potential and meet key objectives. AWS Immersion Day workshops are available in many solution areas, such as database migration, containers, machine learning (ML), and serverless services.

APN Immersion Days offer APN Advanced and Premier Consulting Partners access to workshop content and tools developed by AWS Solutions Architects and packages it for APN Partners to use exclusively with their customers. With this announcement, DoiT International can now deliver APN Immersion Days.

As an APN Immersion Day Partner, DoiT International Cloud Architects will be able to provide its customers with an exclusive technical workshop experience. Customers will have access to curated field-tested content, sound architectural principles, and a guided tour of AWS products and services.

This announcement follows DoiT International being named as an AWS Well-Architected Partner in February 2020, recognizing DoiT International has the expertise to deliver AWS Well-Architected reviews for existing workloads or new applications based on AWS's best practices and guidelines. The extensive certification efforts for both distinctions were led by Doron Offir, DoiT International's Director of Cloud Engineering.

"DoiT is proud to have been named as an APN Immersion Day Partner," said DoiT International's CEO and Co-Founder, Yoav Toussia-Cohen. "We are excited to provide APN Immersion Day training to clients and prospects at no extra cost, just one of the many additional benefits that we are proud to offer our clients."

About DoiT International

DoiT International is a leading global cloud consulting company and strategic partner of Google Cloud Platform and member of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). We tackle complex problems of scale for our customers, using our expertise in resolving problems, machine learning, algorithms, complexity analysis, and system design.

Founded in 2011, DoiT International has offices in Tel Aviv, San Francisco, Santa Clara, New York, Austin, London, Paris, Berlin, Los Angeles, Melbourne, and with plans to expand Chicago and Seattle in 2020. For more information, please visit www.doit-intl.com.

