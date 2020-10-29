DoiT International's Mike Sparr Named Google Cloud-Certified Fellow

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DoiT International ("DoiT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of a proprietary platform for public cloud optimization, governance, and expertise for Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services, announced today that Staff Cloud Architect Mike Sparr has been recognized as a Google Cloud Certified Fellow in Hybrid Multi-Cloud, making him the 35th individual globally onboarded to the exclusive Google Cloud Fellow program.

DoiT International

The Certified Fellow program, launched in 2019, is an invitation-only, highly selective program for an elite group of senior technical leaders who design hybrid and multi-cloud enterprise solutions, using Google Cloud Anthos. The Anthos platform enables companies to build, deploy and operate applications in a secure and consistent manner, whether on-premise, on Google Cloud, or other clouds such as Amazon Web Services of Microsoft Azure. The flexibility of Anthos aligns with DoiT's multi-cloud practice, which helps companies modernize existing applications by containerizing and migrating from proprietary technology stacks to open source frameworks.

Mike has over 20 years of experience in software technology, ranging from co-founding several startups to working in Fortune Global 50 companies. A former customer of both DoiT International and Google, Mike joined DoiT in early 2020, and has been a popular contributor to DoiT International's Engineering Blog. He currently resides in Missoula, Montana, with his wife and two young children.

As a Google Cloud Fellow, Mike will continue to empower DoiT International's clients, serve as a thought leader, and collaborate with Google Cloud's product team and other fellows to grow this hybrid multi-cloud ecosystem. "I'm honored to join these business and technology leaders in enterprise software and cloud technology and am looking forward to leading additional members of our incredible Cloud Architecture team as we continue to scale in the US," said Mike. "I'm also particularly excited to share our customer's feedback with Google Cloud's product teams to further shape the future of app modernization."

DoiT has more than doubled in size this year and has been frequently recognized within the Google Cloud ecosystem for both its sales and technical excellence, receiving the Google Cloud Reseller Partner Of The Year award for North America in 2019. The company also recently earned a new Google Cloud Partner technical specialization in Data Management, adding to existing specializations in Infrastructure, Location-Based Services, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, and Cloud Migration. As further testament to its rapid growth, DoiT and Google Cloud also recently announced a $1.5 billion multi-year target to deliver cloud services globally for Google Cloud customers.

"This achievement is another testament to the depth of DoiT's partnership with Google Cloud, and showcases the multi-cloud technical expertise that DoiT brings to all our clients," said Spenser Paul, DoiT's North America Director of Sales. "We look forward to helping even more customers find the flexibility and control that a hybrid environment can bring."

For companies looking for expert guidance in their app modernization journey, contact the team at DoiT.

About DoiT International

DoiT International, strategic partner of Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services, is the leading provider of a proprietary platform for public cloud optimization, governance, analytics, and expertise. We help our clients tackle complex problems of scale, using our technology and our vast experience with machine learning, algorithms, complexity analysis, and system design.

Founded in 2011, DoiT International operates in nearly 70 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, France, and Israel. For more information, please visit www.doit-intl.com.

For press inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE DoiT International