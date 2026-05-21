DoiT Launches PerfectScale™ for Commitments, Bringing Autonomous Rate Optimization to Every Cloud

Optimize across the full cloud infrastructure stack, including Kubernetes, autoscaling and ephemeral workloads

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DoiT, the company behind Cloud Intelligence™, today announced the general availability of PerfectScale for Commitments, an autonomous commitment management product for AWS and Google Cloud, with Azure support coming next. PerfectScale for Commitments takes action on Savings Plans, AWS Database Savings Plans and Committed Use Discounts continuously, with built-in execution controls that keep finance, engineering and procurement teams in charge of every move. The product is part of Cloud Intelligence™, the platform that keeps your cloud infrastructure always at its best.

DoiT manages more than $20 billion in cloud spend across 4,500 customers, supported by nearly 200 Forward Deployed Engineers and a 99.7% average customer satisfaction score. PerfectScale for Commitments brings that operational depth to commitment management, the first product of its kind purpose-built to account for the complete dynamics of modern cloud environments, giving engineering and FinOps teams a more adaptive, automated and accurate path to cloud savings.

Cloud commitments remain a critical component of FinOps strategy, though they were designed for a world of relatively stable and predictable infrastructure. Kubernetes clusters, autoscaling workloads, ephemeral jobs and dynamic cloud-native architectures continuously autoscale infrastructure in pursuit of greater efficiency, making static and manual commitment planning increasingly inefficient and risky.

Most commitment optimization solutions rely primarily on static analysis and aggregate billing data. PerfectScale for Commitments takes a fundamentally different approach by applying workload-aware intelligence and continuous behavioral analysis to commitment planning. Using the same AI-powered optimization engine behind PerfectScale for Kubernetes, the platform continuously reassesses infrastructure behavior and adapts commitment strategies as cloud environments evolve.

"It was always our vision for PerfectScale to extend beyond Kubernetes and become a broader continuous optimization platform for modern cloud infrastructure," said Amir Banet, General Manager of PerfectScale at DoiT. "The acquisition of SELECT accelerated our expansion into data platform optimization, and now PerfectScale for Commitments extends that same optimization intelligence into cloud commitment management. Together, these capabilities give customers one of the industry's broadest optimization coverage models across infrastructure, data platforms and cloud financial operations."

Built on three reinforcing capabilities that a form a continuous, self-correcting optimization loop, PerfectScale for Commitments features:

AI-Powered Recommendation Engine: Continuously ingests hourly usage data to calculate optimal commitment levels and schedule purchases.

Continuously ingests hourly usage data to calculate optimal commitment levels and schedule purchases. Commitment Laddering: Staggers purchases over time across overlapping plans and durations to reduce renewal shock and overcommitment exposure.

Staggers purchases over time across overlapping plans and durations to reduce renewal shock and overcommitment exposure. Controlled Automation with Guardrails: Supports both autonomous execution and approval-based workflows within customer-defined risk thresholds.

PerfectScale for Commitments runs on performance-based pricing, meaning customers pay only when the platform delivers realized savings. There are no upfront fees or long-term commitments required to get started. Teams can get started at doit.com/products/perfectscale-for-commitments.

About DoiT

DoiT keeps your cloud infrastructure always at its best. The DoiT Cloud Intelligence™ platform combines AI-driven FinOps automation with Forward Deployed Engineers who work alongside customer teams to ship real savings, not just recommendations. Across AWS, Google Cloud and Azure, DoiT manages more than $20 billion in cloud spend for 4,500 customers in 27 countries, with a 99.7% average customer satisfaction score. The platform includes PerfectScale for Kubernetes, PerfectScale for Commitments, PerfectScale for Data Platforms and CloudFlow. To learn more, visit doit.com.

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SOURCE DoiT