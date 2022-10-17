DoIT of MOEA Created New Business Opportunities at TIE 2022

Exhibitions Related to Carbon Reduction and Circular Economy Attracted Much Attention

TAIPEI, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The physical exhibition of Taiwan Innotech Expo 2022 (TIE 2022) has ended with great success. The Department of Industrial Technology (DoIT), Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) curated the Discovering Technology Treasures exhibition at the Innovation Pilot pavilion, where 80 innovative technologies related to net-zero carbon emissions, sustainable development, electric cars, and biotechnology were on display. More than 40,000 visitors and nearly 100 companies participated in this event, sparking numerous business opportunities. In response to the call for net-zero emissions by 2050, many leading enterprises expressed their keen interest in solutions for carbon reduction and circular economy at the exhibition.

Two major highlights of the green solutions at TIE 2022 were the Laser-based Encapsulation Removal Process for LCD panels and the Digital Carbon-Emission Reduction Application Technology. Both solutions were developed by Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and have proved to improve process efficiency and environmental sustainability.

The Laser-based Encapsulation Removal Process recovers valuable materials from LCD panels without crushing and breaking the panels into fragments. This solution is directed to sorting different materials from dissembled devices, which has been of a great difficulty for conventional recycling methods for LCD panels. ITRI is currently working with the major display panel manufacturers to develop a better recycling method to increase the values of panel-related materials, as a way to engage in the circular economy.

The Digital Carbon Emission Reduction Application Technology succeeds in lowering emissions for several major enterprises. The sectoral applications for the technology are diverse, encompassing optoelectronics, petrochemicals, steel, medicine, and medical equipment. ITRI hopes to work with global partners to expand the scale of the green economy through sustainable practices.

Apart from the green solutions, the 80 MOEA-funded technological solutions that provide technological innovation and breakthrough also demonstrated their great potential to transform the industries. The in-line wafer-level High Aspect Ratio (HAR) through glass via (TGV) inspection technology developed by ITRI, for example, is a game-changing defect inspection method that monitors the quality of 3D TSV packages. With the HAR TGV inspection solution, ITRI had initiated joint research projects with major global semiconductor players that look for a high throughput and a high yield rate for the TSV process.

Among the smart healthcare solutions at TIE 2022 was the laser speckle contrast imaging (LSCI) system developed by the National Health Research Institute (NHRI). It is the world's first to provide the largest scanning area and the highest resolution for blood microcirculation imaging. Featuring the optimal design for laser optics and an AI-powered signal reader, the LSCI system can assist physicians in obtaining real-time information about their patients' blood circulation. According to NHRI, the LSCI system can cut the treatment period by half for burn patients at an early stage of their admission. NHRI is now planning to license this technology and aims to tap into the global medical device market.

The Discovering Technology Treasures exhibition at the Innovation Pilot pavilion was a success bringing Taiwan's innovations to the world. The online edition will remain available until October 20th.

Visit here to explore more: https://official.meetbao.net/tie2022/

