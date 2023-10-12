DoIT Unveils Discovering Technology Treasures Exhibition at TIE 2023 Focusing on Semiconductors and Net-Zero Solutions

News provided by

ITRI

12 Oct, 2023, 04:48 ET

TAIPEI, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Industrial Technology (DoIT), Ministry of Economic Affairs today (October 12) inaugurated the Discovering Technology Treasures exhibition at the 2023 Taiwan Innotech Expo (TIE). Taking place at the Innovation Pilot Pavilion within Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1, this exhibition brings together the latest R&D efforts of 14 distinguished research institutes, including the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), the Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC), the Taiwan Textile Research Institute (TTRI), and the Automotive Research & Testing Centre (ARTC). The exhibition features a selection of 80 innovations spanning the domains of semiconductors, smart manufacturing, biomedical technologies, and net-zero emission solutions.

Continue Reading
The Ministry of Economic Affairs unveiled the world's first "Precision Motion Detection Apparel" at the 2023 Taiwan Innotech Expo. This technology is part of a total of 82 innovative achievements showcased, which can provide significant support for industrial development. Technological projects are continuously innovating and advancing in areas such as smart textiles, sports technology, and unmanned drones, with collaborations between major companies to seize new business opportunities.
The Ministry of Economic Affairs unveiled the world's first "Precision Motion Detection Apparel" at the 2023 Taiwan Innotech Expo. This technology is part of a total of 82 innovative achievements showcased, which can provide significant support for industrial development. Technological projects are continuously innovating and advancing in areas such as smart textiles, sports technology, and unmanned drones, with collaborations between major companies to seize new business opportunities.

DoIT Director General Chiou Chyou-Huey underscored the industry-empowering nature of these innovative displays, supported by an annual investment of over NT$10 billion in technology research projects. These technologies, such as semiconductors and net-zero solutions, have been embraced by industry leaders, enabling them to seize new business opportunities. These technologies exemplify the Ministry's entrepreneurial vision of transforming R&D advancements into thriving startups and emerging industries.

Among the exhibits is ITRI's High-Strength High-Density Probe Card Technology. Utilizing a ternary alloy and a cantilevered composite microelectromechanical mechanism, this innovative probe card boasts a needle size of less than 20 μm, nearly doubling the capacity for simultaneous chip testing and enduring up to 500,000 touch counts per card. Furthermore, the probe card incorporates a double-sided alignment technology that automates the traditionally manual process of needle assembling, effectively reducing both labor and manufacturing costs. Additionally, the probe card's 3D circuits are streamlined by a laser-triggered metallization technique, enabling the testing of high-frequency chips, such as those used in satellite communications and micro-LED displays. ITRI has collaborated with semiconductor manufacturing heavyweights to implement this pioneering probe card technology in semiconductor testing.

A highlight in net-zero technologies is MIRDC's Renewable Polymorphic Transition Materials. This sustainable building material that integrates discarded oyster shells, stones, and 3D printing technology to cater to various application demands, such as precision casting molds, fire bricks, and filtering stones. Educational and non-profit organizations, including the National Museum of Marine Science & Technology, Taiwan's Eco-Angels, and the Delta Electronics Foundation, are adopting this solution to create artificial reefs for marine ecological restoration.

The physical exhibition of the Discovering Technology Treasures exhibition will be open until October 15, 2023, while the online version will remain accessible until March 6, 2024. Visitors are encouraged to reach out for more discussion. To explore more about the exhibition, visit: https://online.inventaipei.com.tw/en/index.html

Business Contact:
Ji Yi-Shan
DoIT Researcher
+886-2-23212200 Ext. 8155; +886-910-660322
[email protected] 

Media Contact:
You-Qi Chen
Office of Marketing Communications, ITRI
+886-3-591-7174; +886-921-066256
[email protected]

SOURCE ITRI

Also from this source

DoIT Unveils Revolutionary AIoT Pelagic Fishery System and Other AI Technologies at 2023 Meet Greater South

DoIT Unveils Revolutionary AIoT Pelagic Fishery System and Other AI Technologies at 2023 Meet Greater South

The Department of Industrial Technology (DoIT), under the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), has showcased a selection of 30 innovations from...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Semiconductors

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.