DoIT Unveils Discovering Technology Treasures Exhibition at TIE 2023 Focusing on Semiconductors and Net-Zero Solutions

TAIPEI, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Industrial Technology (DoIT), Ministry of Economic Affairs today (October 12) inaugurated the Discovering Technology Treasures exhibition at the 2023 Taiwan Innotech Expo (TIE). Taking place at the Innovation Pilot Pavilion within Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1, this exhibition brings together the latest R&D efforts of 14 distinguished research institutes, including the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), the Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC), the Taiwan Textile Research Institute (TTRI), and the Automotive Research & Testing Centre (ARTC). The exhibition features a selection of 80 innovations spanning the domains of semiconductors, smart manufacturing, biomedical technologies, and net-zero emission solutions.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs unveiled the world's first "Precision Motion Detection Apparel" at the 2023 Taiwan Innotech Expo. This technology is part of a total of 82 innovative achievements showcased, which can provide significant support for industrial development. Technological projects are continuously innovating and advancing in areas such as smart textiles, sports technology, and unmanned drones, with collaborations between major companies to seize new business opportunities.

DoIT Director General Chiou Chyou-Huey underscored the industry-empowering nature of these innovative displays, supported by an annual investment of over NT$10 billion in technology research projects. These technologies, such as semiconductors and net-zero solutions, have been embraced by industry leaders, enabling them to seize new business opportunities. These technologies exemplify the Ministry's entrepreneurial vision of transforming R&D advancements into thriving startups and emerging industries.

Among the exhibits is ITRI's High-Strength High-Density Probe Card Technology. Utilizing a ternary alloy and a cantilevered composite microelectromechanical mechanism, this innovative probe card boasts a needle size of less than 20 μm, nearly doubling the capacity for simultaneous chip testing and enduring up to 500,000 touch counts per card. Furthermore, the probe card incorporates a double-sided alignment technology that automates the traditionally manual process of needle assembling, effectively reducing both labor and manufacturing costs. Additionally, the probe card's 3D circuits are streamlined by a laser-triggered metallization technique, enabling the testing of high-frequency chips, such as those used in satellite communications and micro-LED displays. ITRI has collaborated with semiconductor manufacturing heavyweights to implement this pioneering probe card technology in semiconductor testing.

A highlight in net-zero technologies is MIRDC's Renewable Polymorphic Transition Materials. This sustainable building material that integrates discarded oyster shells, stones, and 3D printing technology to cater to various application demands, such as precision casting molds, fire bricks, and filtering stones. Educational and non-profit organizations, including the National Museum of Marine Science & Technology, Taiwan's Eco-Angels, and the Delta Electronics Foundation, are adopting this solution to create artificial reefs for marine ecological restoration.

The physical exhibition of the Discovering Technology Treasures exhibition will be open until October 15, 2023, while the online version will remain accessible until March 6, 2024. Visitors are encouraged to reach out for more discussion. To explore more about the exhibition, visit: https://online.inventaipei.com.tw/en/index.html

