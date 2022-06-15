DOJ Awards Contract to NDi to Support IT Modernization for Antitrust Division

NDi awarded a 5-Year contract to provide Engineering, Operations, Service Desk, Program Management, and Project Management Services for DOJ's Antitrust Division (ATR)

MCLEAN, Va., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Designs, Inc. (NDi) announces a 5-year contract was awarded by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on the Information Technology Support Services (ITSS-5) Indefinite-Delivery, Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract SDVOSB track to support IT Modernization efforts for the Antitrust Division. ATR's mission is to promote economic competition through enforcing and providing guidance on antitrust laws and principles. The growth of US economic markets has significantly increased the workload for ATR, resulting in a need to leverage technology to meet the mission. This increased business tempo serves as a catalyst for the Technology Directorate within ATR's Executive Office (EXO) to modernize and mature its technology and processes. NDi will also support modernization in ATR's applications, development methods and DevOps pipeline, and data management. The overarching objective of NDi's IT modernization support is to build, optimize, and prepare ATR's enterprise Information Technology program to reach a future state of excellence.

"NDi is excited to be selected by ATR to support their IT Modernization efforts," said NDi President and CEO Anthony Zeruto. "In our time providing support to DOJ, we have helped ATR establish IT governance, PMO processes, and enterprise resilience. ATR has been a great customer with a progressive vision of where they want to take their organization in the future. This new award enables us to continue the path to modernizing their IT program to meet that future."

Since 2020, ATR has contracted with NDi to provide program and engineering support under a previous ITSS-5 task order. During this time NDi established an IT Program Management Office (PMO) that enables standardization and knowledge management for the IT project management lifecycle. NDi has also worked with ATR's technical leaders to instantiate foundational engineering capabilities to include a Cloud-based big data platform that enables high-compute workloads along with a Zero-Trust Architecture (ZTA), which has enhanced the organization's security posture.

NDi is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that specializes in designing, developing, and delivering resilient network and technology solutions for the modern enterprise. NDi's services include cybersecurity, cyberinfrastructure, cyberspace operations & resiliency; intelligence collection and analysis capabilities, IT infrastructure, cloud migration & operations center support; digital communications & strategic marketing; business intelligence & information management; enterprise & mobile application development; and program management. NDi enhances its customers' resiliency with its expertise to design highly secure operational networks that include layered security with both physical and virtual segmentation. NDi applies proven, market-leading products, industry/government frameworks, and standards to assure quality and compliance. NDi is certified in ISO 27001, ISO 20000, ISO 9001, CMMI-DEV/3, and is an NSA-Approved Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) integrator. In business for more than 25 years, NDi is proud to deliver outstanding results for its global clients.

