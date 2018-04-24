DOJ Closes its Investigation Into Millicom

LUXEMBOURG, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In October 2015, Millicom voluntarily reported to the U.S. Department of Justice potential improper payments made on behalf of the company's joint venture in Guatemala and, since then, has cooperated fully with the Justice Department's investigation. Yesterday, the Justice Department informed Millicom that it is closing its investigation.

Millicom is committed to the highest ethical business standards and to full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in every market in which the company operates.

