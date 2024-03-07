DOJ Plan to Offer Whistleblower Awards "A Good First Step," According to Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto

WASHINGTON, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Justice (DOJ) will launch a whistleblower rewards program later this year, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, announced today . Monaco stated that other U.S. whistleblower award programs, such as the SEC , CFTC , IRS and AML programs, "have proven indispensable" and that the DOJ plans to offer awards for tips not covered under these programs.

"This is a good first step, but the Justice Department has miles to go in creating a whistleblower program competitive with the programs managed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)," said Stephen M. Kohn , a leading whistleblower attorney at Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto .

"We hope that the DOJ will follow the lead of the SEC and CFTC and establish a central Whistleblower Office that can accept anonymous and confidential complaints. Such a program has been required under the anti-money laundering whistleblower law for over three years, but Justice has simply failed to follow the law," added Kohn, who also serves as Chairman of the Board of the National Whistleblower Center .

According to Monaco, "under current law, the Attorney General is authorized to pay awards for information or assistance leading to civil or criminal forfeitures" but this authority has never been used "as part of a targeted program." The DOJ is "launching a 90-day sprint to develop and implement a pilot program, with a formal start date later this year," she stated.

While the specifics of the program have yet to be announced, Monaco did state that the DOJ will only offer awards to individuals who were not involved in the criminal activity itself.

"The Justice Department's decision to exclude persons who may have had some involvement in the criminal activity is a step backwards and demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding as to why the Dodd-Frank and False Claims Acts work so well," continued Kohn. "When the False Claims Act was signed into law by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863 it was widely understood that the award laws worked best when they induced persons who were part of the conspiracy to turn in their former associates in crime. Justice needs to understand that by failing to follow the basic tenants of the most successful whistleblower laws ever enacted, their program is starting off on the wrong foot."

Mr. Kohn is available for further comment on the matter.

