Doja Cat and BH Cosmetics Team Up For Artist’s Dreamy New Makeup Line

Like everything Doja Cat touches, her premiere venture into the category is a sensorial, immersive experience that catapults consumers into a fantastical universe that only she could dream up. Inspired by the divine energy of nature and all its prismatic elements, her first beauty collection is a mystical journey of discovery – full of sumptuous textures, high-impact colors and electrifying metallics.

"Doja Cat is a true creative genius and we were honored to work alongside her to launch this special collection," shared Yannis Rodocanachi, CEO of BH Cosmetics. "She really is a 'Badass with Heart' – our brand manifesto at BH – and it was such a pleasure to embark on this epic adventure to make these concepts a reality. I'm so excited for everyone to experience this incredible project. This was a truly authentic collaboration from start to finish."

As a purveyor of striking, bold beauty looks, Doja Cat drew on her long-time love affair and passion for makeup to bring this line to life. As the collection was being developed, it was important for Doja Cat to create multi-functional products and tools that she would reach for in her own makeup bag, paying homage to the vibrant, edgy colors that define her most memorable and iconic beauty moments. "This collaboration is such a full circle moment for me. I grew up doodling in school and always had an artistic eye, so naturally experimenting with makeup was a huge part of my life as a teenager. One of the first shadow palettes I ever purchased was from BH Cosmetics and I'm so proud to release this collection with them," said Doja Cat.

Fabrice Gibert-Darras, CMO & General Manager of BH Cosmetics added, "I remember the first time that I heard and saw Doja, she immediately stood out. She has something different to say and show, and she's continuously pushed aesthetic boundaries with her unique point of view. This is everything that BH seeks in a creative collaboration. We are so proud of this partnership and the collection that we developed together."

"We couldn't be more excited about launching this stellar collection at ULTA. It's the perfect place for Doja's fans and the young beauty community to discover the luxurious quality of these products – they're a real game-changer for the masstige makeup space!" stated Alison Romash, Deputy Chief Marketing Officer & Head of Retail Sales at BH Cosmetics.

This cross-category collection ranges from $9 – $36, including ultra-pigmented eyeshadow palettes, impeccably soft, show-stopping brushes, multi-dimensional highlighters, plumping lip glosses and more. As with all BH products, the full line of high-quality SKUs are cruelty-free, vegan and clean. The collection is available now on BHCosmetics.com and will debut at ULTA in-store and online October 3rd.

Collection Includes:

MEGA – 36 Color Shadow Palette ($36)

ELEMENTS – Mini Shadow Quad in 3 shades ($14)

FLORA – Powder Blush Trio in 3 shades ($16)

PRISM – Loose Powder Highlighter in 3 shades ($14)

BLOOMING – Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara ($16)

GODDESS – Calligraphy Eyeliner in 3 shades ($11)

METAMORPHOSIS – 10 Piece Brush Set with Bag ($36)

REFLECTION – Hand Mirror ($18)

MIRAGE – Lip Balm in 3 shades ($9)

MUSE – Plumping Lip Gloss in 6 shades ($12)

About Doja Cat:

3-time GRAMMY nominee Doja Cat made her first upload to Soundcloud in 2013 at just 16-years-old. Signed to Kemosabe/RCA in 2014, she released her Purrr! EP followed that with her debut album Amala in spring 2018, but it was her August 2018 release of "Mooo!" which catapulted her into the mainstream and was met with critical acclaim. Doja Cat released her sophomore album Hot Pink in November 2019 to mass critical acclaim, the album was a platinum success with over 12.5 billion streams worldwide. Hot Pink features "Juicy" which hit #1 at Rhythm radio, "Say So" her Grammy nominated #1 smash record and "Streets", the viral sensation that soundtracked the 'Silhouette Challenge,' one of the biggest TikTok trends to date. The success of "Say So" which hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been RIAA certified 4x platinum and streamed over 6.1 billion times catapulted Doja into global superstardom. Doja Cat's new album Planet Her came out in June 2021 and dominated the charts, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart and #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, marking Doja Cat's career best and highest debut to date with 109K in total activity in the US alone. Spanning a range of genres Planet Her also generated the highest first day Spotify streams for an album by a female rapper, was the top Pop album upon release based on consumption according to MRC data, and marks both the biggest debut for female rapper and the top female R&B debut of 2021. "Kiss Me More" ft. SZA, the lead single off Planet Her is certified platinum by the RIAA and hit #1 at Top 40 and Rhythm radio with over 2.7 billion streams worldwide.

About BH Cosmetics:

BH Cosmetics brings the best in cruelty-free, vegan cosmetics that always break convention. They believe makeup shouldn't be that complicated – experiment, enjoy and be kind to your wallet and planet while doing it. Their products are colorful and fun – with no shortcuts. They are genuine, raw and stand fiercely for their core values: diversity & inclusion, female empowerment, sustainability and civic engagement. They stand with you. They stand for Badass with Heart.

SOURCE BH Cosmetics