DOJAGI - the world’s first spinning wheel simulation game for pottery making in virtual reality

The producer of the game, UTPlus Interactive, has developed the game after experiencing pottery making firsthand with the consultation of pottery artist Damggol Kim Jong-young in order to introduce a highly realistic simulation. The sound in the game was recorded directly in the pottery workshop and the contents can function as a beginner's book for pottery making.

In the game, the user can decorate his/her own workshop with a traditional Korean style house or a Western style workshop in the background and can make property by selling his/her pottery in the game. The producer of the game intended to make users more absorbed in playing the game by planning that the users can purchase various items with the property and make more money by winning prize money in various spinning wheel contests.

Besides, DOJAGI has maximized realism by making various kinds of furniture and electronic goods operate in the same way as in reality. Users can share their pottery data on the Internet through the official website and print out pottery personally with a 3D printer using OBJ file.

DOJAGI is available for purchase at discounted prices in Steam from October 18 to November 1 and in the official homepage of Oculus from October 21 to November 1.

UTPlus Interactive is a game developer established by the representative inventors who performed major projects in various platforms including online platform and console, and the company aims to be a general game entertainment company providing all related services beyond the domain of a development studio.

