DOJO, A Pioneering Brand Powered by VAPORESSO, Unveils World's First All-Category Compatible Platform at TPE 2025

The iMate Series stands out as a revolutionary platform in the vaping industry, offering universal compatibility with its independent battery and screen module. This innovative design allows seamless integration with various pod types, including refillable, disposable, and 0% Nic.-prefilled pods, and will support more options in the future, such as disposable pods with ICE control. By adopting the iMate Series, users can potentially save up to 52 batteries annually, providing both economic and environmental benefits.

With an extended battery life and a high-definition display, the iMate X 20K, a flagship product within the iMate Series, offers a refreshing and unparalleled vaping experience. Its unique form factor includes a standalone 400mAh battery for independent use, while the display and battery are integrated into a reusable design. The pod's sliding rail mechanism, which connects magnetically to the battery, adds a stress-relieving element to the user experience. Additionally, it features vivid user interfaces with E-Liquid and battery indicators to keep users informed, while the refined wallpapers add a visually delightful touch.

The iMate X 20K also introduces several industry-first features, such as low-voltage and resistance and Varied Dual Mesh atomization, ensuring exceptional flavor accuracy and consistency. The industry 1st TFC™ technology and smart chip intelligent control automatically adjust power settings for precise flavor delivery. With a combined battery capacity of 1300mAh, the iMate X 20K ensures prolonged usage and consistent flavor. Its magnetic battery-screen module can attach to surfaces like a fridge or coffee machine, preventing loss and promoting reuse, ultimately saving users money and reducing hassle.

DOJO's commitment to innovation extends to the PIXEL 25000, a product that redefines the vaping experience with its advanced features. As the world's first vape equipped with a gravity sensor and dual-pixel screen, the PIXEL 25000 offers a sensory feast that combines taste, vision, and motion sense. It delivers fresh flavors for an exceptional taste experience. The dual-pixel screen provides a visually captivating interface, and the gravity interaction feature introduces a unique sense of motion. This innovative gravity interaction sets it apart as a leader in the disposable vape market.

DOJO's presence at the TPE 2025 underscored its dedication to delivering innovative vaping solutions that prioritize user experience and environmental sustainability. The iMate Series, with its reusable batteries, plays a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions, aligning with DOJO's commitment to protecting the planet.

As DOJO continues to push the boundaries of innovation, it remains committed to providing exceptional vaping experiences while contributing to a greener future.

About DOJO

DOJO is dedicated to enhancing the vaping experience by crafting superior quality products, guided by the "Create & Share" philosophy. Existing for vapers, DOJO is driven by innovation, committed to high-end quality, and focused on a consumer-centered approach.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dojovape.com/.

