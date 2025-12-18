Dojo Champ Launches Industry-First AI-Powered Growth Platform to Revolutionize Martial Arts School Management

MARLBORO, N.J., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dojo Champ, the all-in-one software solution built exclusively for martial arts schools, today announced its official launch, bringing a new era of operational efficiency and student retention to the martial arts industry. Developed by a team of technology and martial arts owners, Dojo Champ is the first platform to integrate a proprietary Predictive Churn & Retention Engine powered by artificial intelligence, transforming how dojo owners manage and grow their schools.

The martial arts industry has long relied on generic gym management software that fails to address the unique needs of dojos, such as belt ranking, student progression, and martial arts-specific billing. Dojo Champ was created to fill this critical gap, offering a specialized suite of tools that allows school owners to spend less time on administration and more time on teaching.

"We saw a massive need in the market for a solution that truly understands the dojo environment," said Steve Park, Co-founder of Dojo Champ. "Dojo Champ is not just software; it's a growth partner. Our AI-powered engine analyzes student data—from attendance and billing history to belt progression—to identify students at risk of leaving before they even submit a cancellation notice. This allows instructors to intervene with personalized support, dramatically increasing student retention and the school's bottom line."

Key Features of Dojo Champ Include:

Predictive Churn & Retention Engine: Proprietary AI that assigns a real-time Risk Score to every student, providing actionable intervention recommendations.

Proprietary AI that assigns a real-time Risk Score to every student, providing actionable intervention recommendations. Martial Arts-Specific Student Management: Comprehensive student profiles with integrated belt tracking, rank history, and testing management.

Comprehensive student profiles with integrated belt tracking, rank history, and testing management. Automated Billing & Payments: Seamless recurring billing, integrated with Tilled payment processing, designed to handle complex family plans and testing fees.

Seamless recurring billing, integrated with Tilled payment processing, designed to handle complex family plans and testing fees. Integrated Marketing & CRM: Tools for lead capture, trial management, and automated communication to nurture prospects and re-engage current students.

Tools for lead capture, trial management, and automated communication to nurture prospects and re-engage current students. All-in-One Platform: Consolidates scheduling, attendance, POS, and website management into a single, intuitive interface.

The platform's launch is already being met with enthusiasm from the martial arts community. Early adopters report significant reductions in administrative time and measurable increases in student retention rates.

"Our mission is to empower martial arts school owners to focus on their passion," added Jon Yee, CTO. "By automating the business side and providing predictive insights, Dojo Champ is helping dojos thrive, ensuring the next generation of martial artists can continue to benefit from the discipline and community of the dojo."

About Dojo Champ:

Dojo Champ is the leading all-in-one management software built exclusively for martial arts schools and dojos. Founded by a team of industry veterans and technology experts, Dojo Champ provides specialized tools, including its proprietary AI-powered retention engine, to help school owners streamline operations, maximize student retention, and achieve sustainable growth. Dojo Champ is committed to supporting the martial arts community by providing the most advanced, industry-specific technology available.

