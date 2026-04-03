DOJO PUREX 60K Debuts at TPE 2026 as the World's First INSTA-JUICED™ Vape

LAS VEGAS, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DOJO, powered by VAPORESSO, showcased its latest innovations at TPE 2026 (Total Product Expo) in Las Vegas. The lineup was led by the debut of PUREX 60K, the world's first INSTA-JUICED™ vape, alongside the SPHERE S 40K, which continues to expand the brand's design-driven portfolio. Together, the two products highlight DOJO's evolving approach to addressing core performance challenges while refining everyday usability.

DOJO & VAPORESSO at Total Product Expo 2026 DOJO PUREX 60K, The World’s First INSTA-JUICED™ Vape

Addressing the industry challenges of flavor degradation and leakage, PUREX 60K adopts a patented INSTA-JUICED™ technology. By keeping the e-liquid hermetically sealed away from the coil until activation, it prevents oxidation for a consistently fresh flavor. This design also helps reduce leakage risks during transport and daily use. With a simple push to start, users can enjoy fresh and juicy flavor from the first puff to the last.

Built in the United States, the PUREX 60K is crafted to high international standards, combining premium American e-liquid, enhanced stability and a reliable supply chain to deliver consistent quality and exceptional performance that partners and consumers can trust.

In daily operation, the mega clear tank allows users to check e-liquid levels easily, while a digital display provides clear battery status. Beyond its structural design, PUREX 60K also delivers improvements in overall performance. It increases e-liquid utilization by approximately 20 percent, supporting up to 60,000 puffs. A 1000mAh battery provides stable output for extended sessions. Two operating modes offer flexibility: ECO mode extends battery life for longer-lasting use, while SMART mode adjusts power output in real time to personalize each puff for a fuller, richer vape experience.

Alongside PUREX 60K, DOJO also presented the SPHERE S 40K. With its translucent leather and shimmering starlight design, the device combines futuristic aesthetics with intelligent performance. Built for extreme longevity, the device supports up to 40,000 puffs across its SMART and ECO modes. To power this massive capacity, a 1000mAh rechargeable battery ensures stable output, while an HD LED screen provides real-time tracking of both e-liquid and power levels.

TPE 2026 marks a step forward for DOJO as it continues to refine both technology and user experience. While the PUREX 60K addresses core demands for freshness and reliability, the SPHERE S 40K showcases the brand's mastery of aesthetics and smart features. Together, these advancements reflect DOJO's long-term commitment to maintaining a competitive edge through continuous technological innovation and meaningful product differentiation.

About DOJO

DOJO is dedicated to enhancing the vaping experience by crafting superior quality products, guided by the "Create & Share" philosophy. Existing for vapers, DOJO is driven by innovation, committed to high-end quality, and focused on a consumer-centered approach.

SOURCE DOJO