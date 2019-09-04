Dolan Altice Lawsuit Settled; Settlement Agreement Posted; Comments by Patrick Dolan

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A lawsuit filed by the Dolan Family against Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) has been settled and the lawsuit dismissed.

The parties, prior to trial, have agreed to a settlement that addresses the central issues in the lawsuit, protects News 12 employees and journalistic integrity, and achieves a dismissal of this lawsuit. The notice of dismissal can be found at https://courts.delaware.gov/chancery/.

The Dolan Family filed the lawsuit on September 4, 2018 over concerns about Altice USA's operation of News 12. Altice acquired News 12 as part of its acquisition of Cablevision in 2016.

The lawsuit maintained that Altice had not operated News 12 in compliance with the provisions of the 2016 Agreement and Plan of Merger that protected News 12. Altice denied all such allegations.

Settlement Posting

The settlement agreement ─ and all documents concerning the lawsuit ─ can be found at www.dolanalticelawsuit.com.

The lawsuit had been scheduled for trial in the Court of Chancery, State of Delaware on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

Comments by Patrick Dolan

Patrick Dolan, who was president of News 12 at the time of its sale to Altice commented, "We're satisfied with the settlement agreement. First and foremost, it provides significant additional job security for employees of News 12. It ensures that News 12 will continue as a hyperlocal news network with its current structure of studios and newsrooms. It mandates a minimum amount of in-depth reporting. It also preserves the hyperlocal sports coverage that has been an essential piece of the News 12 brand. These were the issues important to the Dolan Family and why we filed the lawsuit. We're very pleased they were addressed and we appreciate Altice working with us to address these issues."

About News 12

News 12 Networks consists of seven cable-delivered local news television channels serving Long Island, Westchester, the Hudson Valley, southwest Connecticut, the Bronx, Brooklyn and New Jersey. It was founded by the Dolan Family to give back to local communities through high quality, "hyperlocal" tv news coverage.

News 12 provides news coverage 24 hours a day, and focuses on providing award-winning, hyperlocal, in-depth news coverage that is rare in the United States, particularly with respect to the region it serves.

About Altice

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video service providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands.

