Dolan Law Firm Announces the Recipient of the 2019 Justice Empowerment Scholarship

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher Dolan, founder and lead trial counsel at the Dolan Law Firm, announced today that Adrian Hurndon, an undergraduate student at the Northeast Texas Community College in Mount Pleasant, Texas, has been selected as the winner of the 2019 Justice Empowerment Scholarship. The law firm awarded Hurndon a $2,500 scholarship.

The Justice Empowerment Scholarship promotes young people to advance the cause of social justice. Scholarship applicants were required to produce and post on YouTube a short video on the topic of justice. Brilliant students from across the nation submitted videos. Hurndon's video and those of other applicants can be seen at https://dolanlawfirm.com/about-us/scholarship/

Hurndon, is studying sociology in pursuit of a long-time dream of becoming the first sociology teacher to high school students in his hometown Pittsburg, Texas. In his compelling video, Hurndon walks through his neighborhood to discuss issues about discrimination, the lack of response among people who are inexperienced with properly addressing legal issues, and the abuse of authority by police. Hurndon, having experienced these issues first-hand, sets out his strategy against these issues when he declares, "I will complete my education to educate my community on how to respond appropriately and restore their faith in the justice system."

About the Dolan Law Firm

With offices in San Francisco, Oakland, Marin, and Los Angeles the Dolan Law Firm represents clients in personal injury; car, Uber, motorcycle, bicycle, and pedestrian accidents; elder abuse and neglect; employee rights and wrongful termination; whistleblower; and civil and LGBT rights cases. Learn more at https://dolanlawfirm.com

CONTACT:

James Barnes – Marketing Director, Dolan Law Firm

Phone #: 415-421-2800

Email: 228221@email4pr.com

SOURCE Dolan Law Firm