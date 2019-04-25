Dolan Law Firm: Mother Of Jonathan Hart, Shot And Killed By Walgreens Security Guard, Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Psychesia Hart, mother of Jonathan Hart, who on December 2, 2018, was shot and killed by a Walgreens Security Guard, Donald Ciota, has filed a civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit against Walgreens, SEB & APG Security and Ciota. Jonathan was unarmed and was reported to have turned away from, and moving away from Ciota when he was shot from behind. Hart died as a result of the injuries caused by the shooting. Ciota was charged with murder and is incarcerated pending trial.

The Complaint alleges that Walgreens, SEB, and APG are liable for Hart's death based on their negligence in hiring, training, and supervising Ciota and based on company policies and training procedures which are alleged to profile and discriminate against People of Color, LGBT Community Members and homeless people. The Complaint also alleges that Hart's civil rights were violated on account of his being African American, Gay and homeless.

Christopher Dolan, of the Dolan Law Firm, a prominent civil rights attorney, stated, "Psychesia Hart has brought suit to hold Walgreens and the security companies accountable for the death of her son and to prevent the killing of others by armed security guards. Jonathan was unarmed and moving away from Ciota when he was shot and killed. The DA rightly charged Ciota with murder. Walgreens and the security companies are just as culpable in Jonathan's death. They put an armed, apparently unstable and poorly trained, guard in a neighborhood store where he shot a defenseless, unarmed man. This tragic death is a manifestation of the dangers associated with profiling and is yet another example of the senseless shooting of people of color. Apparently Ciota was acting out of embarrassment and anger when he shot Jonathan with whom he had a brief, non-violent exchange of words. The criminal courts will hold Ciota accountable: this civil suit is the only remedy to hold Walgreens, SEB and APG Security accountable."

Psychesia Heart issues the following statement: "My son was a gentle, loving man who was a community activist within the LGBT and homeless communities. His 22nd birthday was this Monday and he should be here celebrating and I should not be grieving and filing a wrongful death lawsuit. Jonathan advocated for the rights of everyone and especially those who suffer discrimination and harassment because of their orientation, color, and homelessness. He was unarmed and wouldn't hurt anyone. This case is about Jonathan, his life and his death. I issue this statement in lieu of a press conference because I don't want his death to become a publicity stunt or to advance the cause and/or agenda of any movement or group of individuals. My son was killed, the focus needs to be on his senseless killing and how Walgreens needs to change its practices and reconsider having armed guards in the stores. Stores shouldn't authorize or empower their employees to shoot people suspected of shoplifting or because they feel offended."

A copy of the Complaint: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xaQyeTibGwYqkhYyc49wLJI2J8hKcGaW/view?usp=sharing

For further information contact Christopher Dolan at chris@dolanlawfirm.com or at 415-279-2604.

