Dolan Law Firm, PC, Ranked as One of the Best Law Firms in San Francisco by U.S. News & Report and Best Lawyers in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolan Law Firm, PC has, once again, ranked as one of the best law firms in the country by the oldest and most respected peer-review publications in the legal profession. The 2020 Edition of U.S. News & World Report – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" recognized Dolan Law Firm as best in San Francisco in the area of Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs.

This is the sixth year in a row that Best Lawyers have honored Dolan Law Firm for their outstanding legal expertise and consistent achievements in the practice areas of plaintiffs' personal injury and product liability litigation. It follows upon additional honors awarded for Dolan Law Firm in previous years including the Daily Journal's Top 25 Plaintiffs' Lawyers in California for the firm and Daily Journal's Top 30 Lawyers in California for Chris Dolan and San Francisco's Best Injury Lawyer from SF Weekly.

"Choosing the right law ﬁrm can be a vital decision," said Tim Smart, executive editor at U.S. News & World Report. "The rankings draw on U.S. News' 35 years of experience evaluating complex institutions to help individuals and companies alike make the best decisions."

About the Dolan Law Firm

With offices in San Francisco, Oakland, Marin, Los Angeles, and San Salvador, the Dolan Law Firm represents clients in personal injury; car, Uber, motorcycle, bicycle, and pedestrian accidents; elder abuse and neglect; employee rights and wrongful termination; whistleblower; and civil and LGBT rights cases. Learn more at https://dolanlawfirm.com

