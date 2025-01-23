Dolbey and Ikonopedia Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer A Streamlined, Hands-Free Mammography Workflow

CINCINNATI, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolbey and Company, Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with Ikonopedia, a leader in breast imaging solutions. This collaboration brings together Dolbey's state-of-the-art speech recognition and automation technology, Fusion Narrate® powered by nVoq™, with Ikonopedia's intuitive physician-built mammography structured reporting system.

Physicians using both Fusion Narrate and Ikonopedia can navigate, dictate, and complete breast reports without the use of a keyboard or mouse.

"Dolbey and Ikonopedia are well aligned in our shared goal for more effective patient care. By offering a voice-activated mammography reporting system, I'm confident that we will improve patient outcomes, enabling our clients to spend more time reviewing images and provide the best possible care," said Emily Crane. "We are excited to continue working with Dolbey to deliver new technologies and enable healthcare providers with the best solution."

"Our partnership with Ikonopedia saves time, reduces click fatigue, and ultimately drives a more streamlined mammography workflow," says Dolbey SVP and General Manager John Dolbey. "This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver impactful and meaningful solutions for our healthcare partners."

This partnership is expected to yield significant improvements to accessibility and efficiency in mammography reporting.

For more details on how Dolbey and Ikonopedia are working together, see the Ikonopedia and Dolbey Partner Page.

About Dolbey

Dolbey's award-winning healthcare suite of solutions improve productivity while delivering better documentation, improving patient care. Since 1914, Dolbey has consistently evolved its products, incorporating the latest technologies available to meet the demands of the healthcare community. Today, Dolbey's suite of products includes speech recognition (premise or cloud-based), CAPD, CDI, CAC, transcription, and dictation. To learn more about Dolbey's front-end speech recognition software for EMRs, visit www.dolbeyspeech.com.

About Ikonopedia Inc.

Ikonopedia Inc. is a leader in breast imaging reporting and tracking solutions, providing innovative, cloud-based software designed to improve efficiency and accuracy in breast imaging. Founded by renowned breast radiologists, Ikonopedia is committed to enhancing patient care through state-of-the-art technology and a patient-centered approach. www.ikonopedia.com

CONTACT: Brian Gaysunas, [email protected]

SOURCE Dolbey and Company, Inc.