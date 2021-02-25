Dolbey is Best in KLAS for Speech Recognition: Front-End Imaging and Computer-Assisted Coding

CONCORD, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since Dolbey's founding in 1914, the Dolbey name has stood for dependability and industry-leading technology. The Dolbey suite of solutions include physician-facing applications for speech recognition and dictation as well as solutions for document creation and transcription and revenue cycle solutions for clinical documentation improvement (CDI) and computer-assisted coding (CAC). This year, Dolbey earned two Best in KLAS Awards for 2021.

Adam Gale, Co-Founder and CEO of KLAS Research, states, "Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of "Best in KLAS" should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

Fusion Expert earned the 2021 Best in KLAS award for Speech Recognition for Imaging and 100% of surveyed customers agreed that Dolbey avoids charging for "every little thing" and keeps all promises. In the Front-End Speech Recognition for EMRs category, Fusion SpeechEMR received the highest user score and Fusion Narrate received the second-highest user score.

"2020 and 2021 have been disruptive for patients, providers and vendors and challenged us to shift our product implementation and support models from on-premise to online. Our customers have spoken, and we are thrilled that they have recognized Dolbey's continued commitment to delivering exceptional solutions and support, all validated by KLAS surveys," says Bob Leslie, Senior Vice President and GM of Dolbey.

Dolbey's Fusion CAC, computer-assisted coding, also earned the 2021 Best in KLAS Award. This marks the fifth year in a row Dolbey has earned the top rank for computer-assisted coding.

Dolbey's award-winning healthcare suite of solutions improves productivity while delivering better documentation which improves patient care. Since 1914, Dolbey has consistently evolved its products incorporating the latest technologies available to meet the demands of the healthcare community. Today, our suite of products includes Speech Recognition, CAPD, CDI, CAC, Transcription and Dictation.

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KLASresearch.

