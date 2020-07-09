Dolbey Launches Educational Webinar Series Offering AHIMA Approved CEUs

CONCORD, Ohio, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolbey is a leading provider of medical coding and billing software that drives greater accuracy and high productivity in medical coding by using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. KLAS Research has awarded Dolbey the Category Leader designation for Computer-Assisted Coding for four straight years.

Prior to COVID-19, the spring and summer 2020 calendar was dotted with state and local chapter meetings for the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA). Most meetings have either been canceled or postponed leaving AHIMA members with fewer options to gain the continuing education credits they need to maintain their credentials.

In response, Dolbey has teamed with other industry partners to offer a series of webinars to help fill the void. Traci Miller, Marketing Director of Dolbey states, "Our goal in offering these webinars was to provide solid education at a price everyone can afford. Each webinar is or will be pre-recorded and available for streaming at the participant's convenience for just $10 each. We have partnered with the AHIMA Foundation and a portion of all proceeds will go toward two of the Foundation's initiatives. The AHIMA Foundation will use the proceeds at their discretion for either Health Information Scholarships for students pursuing a career in the field or toward the HIRO Fund. The HIRO Fund provides money for everyday expenses to members who have been financially impacted by COVID-19."

"The AHIMA Foundation is excited to collaborate with Dolbey to spread awareness of the COVID-19 pandemic's impacts upon the health information field. Contributions from Dolbey and webinar participants will help us support health information professionals affected by the pandemic and offer scholarships to those studying to obtain degrees in health information subjects," said Seth Montague, AHIMA Foundation's Director of Development.

In addition to subject matters experts from Dolbey in medical coding and clinical documentation improvement, Dolbey is joined by two other premier solution providers of Haugen Consulting Group and TruCode. Interested parties can view the available topics and sign up for the education at Dolbey's website: www.dolbey.com/webinars.

About Dolbey

Dolbey's award-winning healthcare suite of solutions improve productivity while delivering better documentation which improves patient care. Since 1914, Dolbey has consistently evolved its products, incorporating the latest technologies available to meet the demands of the healthcare community. Today, Dolbey's suite of products includes speech recognition (premise or cloud-based), CAPD, CDI, CAC, transcription and dictation.

For further information, please contact:

Traci Miller, Marketing Director

800-878-7828 x119 [email protected]

www.dolbey.com

Related Images

dolbey.png

Dolbey

Dolbey Logo

Related Links

Webinar List

SOURCE Dolbey