Dolbey Leads the Market in Latest KLAS Report on Computer-Assisted Coding and COVID-19

CONCORD, Ohio, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolbey's Fusion CAC ranked #1 Best in KLAS in the February 2021 KLAS Research healthcare software satisfaction report. On April 29, 2021, KLAS Research released a Premium Report titled "Computer-Assisted Coding 2021, Which Vendors Best Meet Needs in the Face of COVID-19?" In this latest Premium Report, KLAS Research surveyed customers of Dolbey, 3M and Optum.

Regarding software updates and upgrades, including ongoing updates related to COVID-19, Dolbey scored highest with customers, highlighting Dolbey as strong at focusing on coder productivity, delivery of new technology and quality of implementation.

The KLAS report also highlighted customers placing Dolbey higher in service and support, scoring highest as proactive and Dolbey as least likely to "nickel-and-dime" customers. They also praised Dolbey for waiving fees for additional beds used and helping customers prioritize the review of COVID-related charts. "Being recognized twice in the same year by KLAS is a tremendous honor and an indication that we view our customers as partners toward mutual success," states Heather Gladden, CAC Product Manager for Dolbey. "Like healthcare everywhere, our customers were hit hard by the pandemic and we are so grateful for their willingness to help us implement the updates and features they needed to meet the demand."

Computer-assisted coding software reads medical charts documenting patient care and suggests medical billing codes to increase productivity and improve accuracy. Dolbey's Fusion CAC uses advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to make these code suggestions as well as to highlight other data toward the goal of the highest-quality documentation of patient care.

About Dolbey

Dolbey's award-winning healthcare suite of solutions improves productivity while delivering better documentation which improves patient care. Since 1914, Dolbey has consistently evolved its products, incorporating the latest technologies available to meet the demands of the healthcare community. Today, our suite of products includes Speech Recognition (premise or cloud-based), CAPD, CDI, CAC, Transcription and Dictation.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KLASresearch.

