DolCas Biotech: Beauty-From-Within Collagen Tripeptide Gets New Delivery Format

DolCas Biotech's Morikol® next-gen bioactive flavorless tripeptide collagen levels up to high-bioavailability, sachet format.

LANDING, N.J., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DolCas Biotech, LLC, a leader in clinically researched nutraceutical ingredients, announces the introduction of a new format for its Morikol® marine collagen tripeptide ingredient. This new delivery system will be on display at Vitafoods Europe 2026 in Barcelona, booth #3G221.

DolCas Morikol Beauty-From-Within Collagen Tripeptide Gets New Delivery Format

The new format consists of 1g and 2g single-serving sachets of Morikol's neutral in odor and flavor collagen tripeptide that can be opened and ingested directly. Because the ingredient is 100% water-soluble, the melt-in-your-mouth powder can be consumed directly without mixing into liquids and without any aftertaste.

Morikol®, already recognized for its superior bioavailability, clinically demonstrated efficacy, and exceptional formulation flexibility, is a bioactive glycine-proline-hydroxyproline (GPH) tripeptide that, unlike most collagen ingredients, provides for efficient absorption, even within a food or beverage matrix. Its unique mechanism ensures Morikol® gets rapidly absorbed into circulation and can exert specific biological activity.

"This new format offers consumers a fast, convenient way to take collagen anywhere, anytime, which can also help support rapid absorption due to the highly bioavailable tripeptide structure," explains K G Rao, founder and CEO of DolCas Biotech. "Conventional collagen peptides often recommend consumption on an empty stomach for optimal absorption, but when DolCas performed a comprehensive critical review of the ingredient, superior standardization properties were revealed that made it unique compared to other collagen products."

The Power of GPH

Morikol's primary advantage is its high concentration of the specific GPH tripeptide sequence, a bioactive structure naturally recognized by the body. While conventional collagen peptides end up as amino acid sources after digestion, Morikol® precision hydrolyzed bioactive peptides delivers targeted physiological signaling. Once absorbed, the GPH tripeptides act not only as building blocks for collagen but also as biological messengers that activate fibroblasts, the cells responsible for producing collagen, elastin, and extracellular matrix proteins. In addition to stimulating collagen biosynthesis, emerging research suggests that GPH helps support skin hydration, and elasticity, softening the skin's roughness, deeper layers and reducing wrinkles.

Demonstrated Skin Benefits

Morikol®, at a 1 g - daily recommended dose, is a potential game-changer in the beauty-from-within space. In placebo-controlled human studies it demonstrated significant improvements across key skin health parameters. Those results highlight the biological activity of Morikol®'s peptides, and were observed within 6–12 weeks of supplementation. Measurable improvements in skin roughness appeared in as few as six weeks. Specifically, the published data indicate that supplementation with Morikol® resulted in 10 fold improvement in wrinkle reduction (crow's feet, via visual assessment) as well as notable improvement in skin hydration and smoothness.

Beyond Beauty: Bone, Joint, and Connective Tissue Health

Morikol® also revealed potential for supporting connective tissue health, including tendons, ligaments, joints, and bone. The highly bioavailable tripeptide profile contributes to collagen turnover and regeneration within musculoskeletal tissues, opening opportunities for applications in joint health, sports nutrition, and healthy aging formulations.

Morikol® is produced from the upscaled skin of ASC-certified freshwater tilapia via a specialized enzymatic hydrolysis process custom designed to generate bioactive collagen tripeptides. This proprietary manufacturing process ensures standardised levels of total tripeptides, Gly–X–Y (GXY) peptides, and Gly–Pro–Hyp (GPH) peptides.

Clinically Effective at Just 1-2g/Day

Morikol® is neutral in odor, flavor, and 100% water-soluble, integrating easily into either hot or cold applications without requiring flavor masking. Another defining advantage of Morikol® is its clinically effective dose of just 1-2g/day, far lower than the 2.5–10g typically required for conventional collagen products. This low dose is ideal for single-serving sachets, yet also enables significant formulation flexibility.

It's possible to incorporate clinically relevant collagen benefits into a variety of delivery formats. Last year Dolcas released a Morikol infused chocolate bar delivering 1g of the ingredient in each 8g cube. The ingredient is also available in functional beverages including one crafted by Cup of Joe, LLC's Zend Wellness brand of fine roasted functional coffees. It can also be delivered in powdered beverage premixes, capsules and gummy formats.

As part of Dolcas' focus on quality, sustainability, and global inclusivity, Morikol® is certified halal and OU Kosher, making it suitable for a comprehensive range of global consumers. Marine sourcing further eliminates concerns sometimes associated with bovine collagen, such as potential exposure to BSE or FMD risks, while providing a clean and inclusive alternative for consumers who avoid bovine-derived ingredients.

A New Generation of Collagen

Morikol® represents a fundamental evolution in collagen ingredients. With clinically demonstrated efficacy, advanced peptide standardization, and unmatched formulation versatility, Morikol® establishes a new benchmark for next-generation collagen ingredients in nutricosmetics and beyond. "Most collagen products function simply as amino acid sources," says Rao. "Morikol® is fundamentally different. By delivering bioactive GPH tripeptides that activate fibroblasts and stimulate collagen and hyaluronic acid synthesis at the cellular level, Morikol® acts not just as collagen protein but as a targeted bioactive signaling system designed to support skin and connective tissue health from within."

Visit us at at Vitafoods Europe 2026 in Barcelona, booth #3G221.

For more information:

Company Contact: Press Contact: DolCas Biotech, LLC NUTRiPR K. G. Rao Founder and CEO of DolCas Biotech Liat Simha Tel: +972-9-974-2893 Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected] Web: www.dolcas-biotech.com Web: www.nutripr.com

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SOURCE DolCas Biotech