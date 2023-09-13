The company announces the opening of a satellite office in London

LANDING, N.J., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DolCas Biotech, LLC obtains its first Non-GMO Project-verified label for MMP-50®, a cold-processed, DNA-verified, and clinically researched New England green lipped mussel extract for human and pet health. MMP-50 is one of seven clinically researched ingredients in the innovative company's portfolio, and while MMP-50 is the first to receive the backing of the prestigious certification, CEO and founder, K. G. Rao affirms the company's plans to pursue the certification across its portfolio.

DolCas Biotech Obtains its First Non-GMO Project Verified Label for MMP-50®

The transparency efforts the Non-GMO Project spearheaded on the food front has translated to the supplement market. Recent Natural Marketing Institute data reveal that a non-GMO certification seal rates as high as a USDA Certified Organic seal, both leading the supplement purchasing decisions of consumers at 69%. A recent Nutraceuticals World article sharing the NMI data listed these two categories as leading by 10+ percentage points above USP, fair-trade, and NSF.

DolCas voluntarily submitted MMP-50 for compliance evaluation with the Non-GMO Project standard. "Given the pristine conditions of the New Zealand waters, the mussel farming practices that are tightly regulated by the local authorities, and the consistent quality of this ingredient, we were confident that MMP-50 would meet the high standards and rigorous accounting required of the project's product verification program," conveyed Rao.

MMP50™ is produced from fresh, unopened mussels supplied directly from the ocean farm to the factory with no middle-man or traveling delay. Further, the shell extraction step is time/temperature controlled to maintain biological activity throughout the processing.

"This verification is just one of the components of the impressive marketing suite backing MMP-50," adds Shavon Jackson-Michel, Director of Medical and Scientific Affairs for DolCas. "Each batch of MMP-50 is tested for DNA to validate exclusive Perna canaliculus—Green Lipped Mussel—sourcing, against adulterated and counterfeit mussel preparations from blue, black, and even brown shell varieties. The proprietary, cold-processed whole-mussel extract boasts a unique, fully-preserved spectrum of synergistically active compounds, including protein, lipids, anti-inflammatory omega-3s, carbohydrates—including joint supportive glycosaminoglycans—and a host of vitamins, minerals, and other micronutrients. This distinguishes MMP-50 from other green lipped mussel extracts in the market that are either cooked, or solvent-extracted, concentrated lipid fractions, or defatted formulations that upcycle remnant components of the green lipped mussel after the lipids have been isolated."

Non-GMO project verification further sets MMP-50 apart in the market in combination with the formulation's published clinical support in humans, dogs, and horses for reducing joint discomfort and limitation, promoting extended active lifestyles/activity, and supporting joint function. Each batch of MMP-50 produced is further assayed for bioactivity and screened against nine relevant, joint-destructive enzymes, known as matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs). MMP-50 is proven to consistently inhibit them by a minimum of 50%. "We wanted to do our part in the heavy lifting of formulation/ingredient selection for our customers," adds Rao. "This certification provides them with an unassailable marketing advantage.

DolCas additionally obtained the Aquaculture Stewardship Council's (ASC) certificate of sustainability, meeting health and environmental hallmarks in the cultivation of the fish sourced for its Morikol, tripeptide collagen formulation for beauty and joint health. Like the Non-GMO Verified Project, the ASC certificate is the most highly merited of third-party credentialing in its category. "Sourcing of our tilapia and catfish from ASC-certified aquaculture facilities is another proud differentiator and brand confidence booster, as savvy consumers seek more friendly ways care for their health and the environment" adds Dr. Jackson-Michel.

In other news, for DolCas Biotech's European customers requiring more time-zone specific and direct communication with the company regarding its brands and turnkey business options, to the company announces the opening of a satellite office in London, headed by Zachin Rao.

