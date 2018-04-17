Dolce Hotels and Resorts by Wyndham Debuts its First Cincinnati Hotel

Dolce Hotels and Resorts by Wyndham is a leader in the meetings and events segment, a reputation well earned by delivering incredible service in purposefully designed spaces. The Summit, A Dolce Hotel by Wyndham, blends artful architecture and thoughtful amenities to provide Dolce's signature guest experience. The 239-room hotel resides on the former site of the NuTone door chime factory and later Medpace's iconic rainbow parking garage – a quirky, local landmark preserved in elements of the hotel.

"Dolce hotels inspire guests through design transforming every element of the hotel experience into an extraordinary moment," said Richard Maxfield, vice president, operations, Dolce Hotels and Resorts by Wyndham. "The Summit is a nod to local Cincinnati culture and cuisine with the inspired Dolce twist, amplified by creative spaces and collaborative moments the brand is known for."

Cincinnati - just an hour's flight or a day's drive for more than 60 percent of the U.S. population - is home to dozens of craft breweries, renowned restaurants, sporting venues, parks and boutiques, many of them served by the hotel's complimentary guest shuttle. Guests will have easy access to downtown, the Duke Energy Convention Center, and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

Inspiration in the Details

Designed by hospitality design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates, The Summit, A Dolce Hotel by Wyndham, is an artful experience with a strong emphasis on group conferences and collaborative spaces. Guests have access to sophisticated amenities including a state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio, an ultramodern social library, and free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel.

The hotel's design weaves the building's industrial history with modern, art-centric features. The lobby's 20-foot ceilings showcase the building's original, exposed sandblasted columns. Guests can enjoy modern, flexible seating surrounded by art, including a metal screen reception desk with display case for industrial factory parts and a massive modern abstract mural along the wall. In a nod to the former rainbow parking garage, the hotel's atrium is wrapped in a band of rainbow panels.

Dining Done the Dolce Way

In addition to consistent nourishment for optimal creativity, Dolce's The Summit Hotel offers three unique dining options: The Overlook Kitchen + Bar, Brew & Barrel and The Market.

Nestled next to the firepits, conversation seating and live music on the outdoor rooftop terrace, The Overlook Kitchen + Bar is a perfect place for lunch, dinner or late-night drinks. Both guests and locals can enjoy cocktails, local beers, outstanding wines and a menu of delicious meals ranging from small bites to in-season varieties.

For meeting goers and business travelers, The Market offers an interactive chef experience in an open kitchen - a vibrant space with a focus on fresh foods and an emphasis on chef and guest interaction. Brew & Barrel offers multi-purpose dining options including premier coffee and gourmet breakfast sandwiches in the morning and sophisticated bar options with small plates and an emphasis on local craft beers in the evening.

Made for Meetings & Events

Dolce Hotels and Resorts by Wyndham offers the best in meetings with creative spaces and trailblazing standards for meeting packages that redefined the industry. The Summit is no exception, offering 32,600 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space including the modern Madisonville Ballroom and 17 meeting rooms with high-tech amenities and natural light. Planners can also use space on the sprawling Rooftop Terrace, with its garden and stunning views.

The hotel is raising the bar with fresh, unforgettable experiences that reflect Dolce's gift for simple sophistication. Meeting attendees at The Summit can find non-traditional offerings for snacks and breaks at the brand's signature Nourishment Hubs™. These protein-filled and vegan-friendly stations, unique to Dolce hotels, offer items ranging from fresh produce and low-glycemic bites to unexpected treats, like s'mores bars with marshmallows made from scratch.

Meeting planners at The Summit benefit from Wyndham Hotel Group's go meet®, the first formal rewards program of its kind catering to both professional and casual meeting/event planners. Planners who are members of the Wyndham Rewards loyalty program can earn one point for every dollar spent on qualifying revenue, regardless of billing method, with no minimum spend requirement and no maximum point limit. On average, meeting planners earn 45,000 points per meeting - enough for three free nights at any of Wyndham Hotel Group's more than 8,400 hotels around the world.

Wyndham Rewards® is the simple-to-use, revolutionary loyalty program for Dolce Hotels and Resorts by Wyndham, offering members a generous points earning structure along with a flat, free-night redemption rate in more than 70 countries across the world.

About Dolce Hotels and Resorts by Wyndham

Regularly outperforming competitors in guest and meeting planner satisfaction, Dolce's portfolio of upper-upscale hotels, resorts, conference centers and day meeting centers in North America and Europe offer 600,000 square feet of meeting space, host approximately 100,000 events and welcome four million meeting clients each year. Many properties are certified by the International Association of Conference Centers (IACC). Properties are distinct in design and feature freshly sourced culinary experiences and inspiring environments that bring people together for events.

