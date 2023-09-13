Dolcezza Gelato Will Roll Out an Exclusive Collaboration Flavor- All Things Cone-sidered

The everything-but-the-kitchen-sink flavor will benefit NPR's All Things Considered, the most listened-to, afternoon drive-time, news radio program in the country

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolcezza Gelato is joining forces with NPR for a D.C.-based collaboration gelato flavor, All Things Cone-sidered. The brainchild of these media and food world titans (respectively) is an everything-but-the-kitchen-sink flavor featuring a hazelnut gelato base with gianduja (chocolate-hazelnut) crunch praline, and chocolate chili-candied hazelnuts folded throughout. It will be available locally at Dolcezza's DMV-area shops and select DC markets including Eight Foxtrot locations, as well as on Goldbelly for nationwide shipping.

NPR x Dolcezza Gelato All-Things-Conesidered
All Things Cone-sidered tips its hat to NPR's flagship radio show, the 200+ Member stations that NPR serves, and the rich variety of often surprising and unexpected stories they tell.

"NPR is all about high quality public service journalism and cultural expression and we couldn't think of a better partner than the talented and creative Dolcezza Gelato team to hand craft a special new flavor for NPR fans and supporters," said Michael Smith, Chief Marketing Officer, for NPR.

Longtime NPR-listeners, Violeta Edelman and Robb Duncan, channeled their love for All Things Considered and support for public broadcast into their preferred medium: gelato. Having teamed up with D.C. cult-favorite food brands for past collaborations, All Things Cone-sidered represents their first frontier in the world of news media.

NPR is an organization fueled and funded by the generosity of NPR Member organizations and, powerfully, from individual and group donations. In solidarity with the mission to keep their journalism alive, 15% of the proceeds of All Things Cone-sidered will be donated directly to NPR's All Things Considered. Each pint will be available for $10 while scoops are $7.10 for a small and $8.10 for a large at the Dolcezza Gelato shops. Goldbelly will have 4 pints available for $84.95. All Things Cone-sidered will be around from now until November or while supplies last.

ABOUT DOLCEZZA:
Homegrown-cult-favorite gelato brand, Dolcezza is the wild DREAM and LOVE story of Violeta Edelman and Robb Duncan. The idea for Dolcezza came after a 3-month psychedelic odyssey stretching over 1,000 miles of the Amazon River and over 3,000 miles down the coast of Brazil. They opened their doors in Georgetown in 2004 without ever having made a batch of gelato, only knowing they wanted to do their own thing and make something with their own hands. Nineteen years and six scoop shops later, they are expanding into grocery stores across the country including Whole Foods nationwide as well as online for nationwide shipping via Goldbelly. For more information about Dolcezza, please visit www.dolcezzagelato.com.

