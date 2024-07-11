DOLE AWARDS JUNIOR CHEF DENIASHA BURTON OF BALTIMORE AS GRAND PRIZE WINNER OF NUTRITIOUS IS DELICIOUS COOK-OFF

The competition underscores Dole's Sunshine For All Cities™ Program - dedicated to expanding access to quality food and nutrition education in underserved communities

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their ongoing commitment to address the food & nutrition inequities countless families face nationwide, Dole Packaged Foods awarded Junior Chef Deniasha Burton of Baltimore, MD with savings bonds and state-of-the-art cooking equipment from GE Appliances, cast iron cookware courtesy of Lodge Cast Iron and autographed cookbooks to help further their cooking education, plus more following a successful win at Dole's 2024 "Nutritious is Delicious Cook-Off" event.

Dole Packaged Foods hosts cook-off as part of ongoing commitment to addressing food and nutrition inequities nationwide. Post this Dole's Sunshine For All Cities 2024 "Nutritious is Delicious Cook-Off"

Deniasha Burton, age 9 from Baltimore, prepared Aloha Chicken Paradise – a dish inspired by Hawaiian barbecue flavors made with sauteed chicken, broccolini and Dole® Canned Pineapple Jasmine Rice. Contestants Daleyza Angulo, age 10 from Merced, prepared Chipotle Steak Tacos With Dole® Canned Pineapple Avocado Salsa and Caylee Boyd, age 10 from Jackson, MS, prepared Grilled Dole® Canned Pineapple Catfish and Grits.

Burton joined two other junior culinary standouts from regional competitions at Boys & Girls Club locations in Merced, CA and Jackson, MS in competing in the finals event at the Dole Packaged Foods US Headquarters in Westlake Village, CA on Friday, June 28. Judged by dignified program supporters including renowned chefs and restaurant industry leaders, the competition was part of Dole's commitment to increase access to delicious, quality fruit nationwide as part of the Sunshine For All Cities™ Program.

"Through the Sunshine for All Cities™ Kids Cooking Camp, I enjoyed learning new recipes and cooking techniques. I also enjoyed meeting and working with others," shared Grand Prize winner Deniasha Burton, who won with their fruit-forward recipe Aloha Chicken Paradise, "I have always eaten fruits and vegetables. I now know how to prepare them in different ways including smoothies."

Since launching Sunshine For All Cities™ in 2020, Dole, alongside program partners Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Partnership For A Healthier America, and Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, has helped over 110,000 families gain access to better nutrition by distributing over 7.5 million servings of fruit and completing over 4,500 hours of cooking instruction in collaboration with local partners. The hands-on nutrition education and cooking instruction program emphasizes the importance of healthy foods and educates kids and families on how to prepare more nutritious meals. This initiative is part of the Dole Promise to provide increased access to quality food in underserved communities.

"For our team at Dole, it is important to us that we continue to invest in opportunities that not only bridge the nutrition gap through education but also empower children to pursue and excel in their culinary passions," stated Orzse Hodi, President of Dole Packaged Foods, USA. "Our initiatives, in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Partnership for a Healthier America, drive our mission to combat food and nutrition insecurity as we look to expand access to our fourth City being unveiled later this year."

"Implementing the Sunshine for All Cities™ program and adding the Kids Cooking Camp have significantly boosted our membership enrollment and retention. The program's focus on teaching children to cook has fostered a range of positive impacts. Participants develop healthy habits early on, contributing to a lifelong positive relationship with food. Through hands-on cooking classes, children learn about dietary concerns and understand the profound impact that food can have on their overall health. This educational approach empowers them to make healthier food choices and appreciate the importance of nutrition," said Abina Rogers, Manager of the Boys & Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore.

"Currently, only one in 10 children eat the daily recommended amounts of fruits and vegetables," said Jason Wilson, SVP Marketing & Communications for Partnership for a Healthier America. "At Partnership for a Healthier America, we know how important it is to not only have access to healthy food, but also the knowledge and skills to prepare nutritious meals at home. The Sunshine for All Cities™ program helps to tackle both of those by providing cooking classes and nutrition education for families alongside a healthy food access point through the Good Stuff Kiosk. The combination of these two critical programs helps to get families eating more fruits and vegetables, which is a critical component to community health."

In celebration of their accomplishments and dedication to nutritious culinary creations, prizes awarded included savings bonds to continue their culinary education, premium kitchen appliances courtesy of GE Appliances, a cast iron set courtesy of Lodge Cast Iron, autographed cookbooks from acclaimed chefs Ziggy Marley, Ally Phillips, and Jamie Gwen, and signature spice blends from Black Girls Cook. Plus, all three contestants and their families were treated to a tour of Hollywood courtesy of Starline Tours, interactive dinners where they got to tour and prepare food in the kitchens at the Hyatt Regency Westlake Village, Andaz Hotel West Hollywood and Maria's Italian Kitchen.

The Nutritious is Delicious Cook-Off is just the beginning of an exciting year ahead for the program. To learn more and how to support, visit DoleSunshine.com.

About Dole Packaged Foods, LLC

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing, and marketing fruit and healthy snacks in four core categories: Beverage, Snacks, Frozen, and Pantry. The company sells a full line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit and juices and focuses on supporting four pillars of sustainability: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. For more information, please visit dolesunshine.com .

About Sunshine for All Cities™

Dole's Sunshine For All Cities™ Program is an ambitious, coordinated, national effort designed to develop sustainable solutions to address the health and wellness inequities that face countless kids and families every day. The program aims to educate kids and families about the importance of good nutrition and how to prepare more nutritious meals while providing increased access to quality food in underserved communities – a mission Dole is working towards as part of the Dole Promise. To learn more, visit DoleSunshine.com .

SOURCE Dole Packaged Foods, LLC