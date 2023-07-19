Dole Celebrates Dole Whip Day on July 20 with Eight Bold New, At-Home Fresh Whip Recipes

The brand behind the invention of the iconic pineapple treat at the Disney parks debuts fresh-ingredient Dole Whips that explore such flavors as mango, peppermint candy canes, Mexican hot chocolate and even Filipino halo-halo

Dole Whip fans now have 13 all-natural, vegan, gluten-free ways to make the beloved dessert at home

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First there was Dole's sponsorship of Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room at Disneyland in 1976, which lead to a similar arrangement at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World several years later.

After serving just DOLE® Pineapple juice and fresh-cut spears for its first season in the dual Adventurelands, Dole sweetened its pineapple legacy forever when it introduced a new kind of frozen pineapple treat called the Dole Whip in 1984 – and the rest is Dole and Disney legend.

Dole intros new Dole Whips

Thirty-nine years later, Dole Packaged Foods continues the in-park sponsorship while Dole Food Company takes the next step in its Dole Whip journey with the introduction of eight new, all-natural Dole Whip recipes that bring the total number of Dole Whips that can be easily whipped up at home to a most-ever 13.

Joining the classic DIY Dole Whip that started it all plus four existing variations, Dole's new fresh-ingredient Dole Whips are naturally flavored with, or themed to, curry and mango, spicy tamarind, lemon-blueberry, tangy fresh mint, peppermint candy canes, the Hawaiian tropics, Mexican hot chocolate and Filipino halo-halo.

All 13 Dole Whips now in Dole's vast online recipe library are vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and low-sodium, and five are also low fat. In keeping with the spirit of the original dessert, all are made with DOLE® Pineapples, DOLE® Bananas or both.

"Despite its global appeal and cult-like following, the Dole Whip was developed by Dole in 1986 for a fairly simple reason: to encourage more theme park guests to experience – and love! – the juicy flavor of pineapples," said Bil Goldfield, director of corporate communications for Dole Food Company. Of course, the strategy worked, and these newest Dole Whip recipes take that idea further by adding new farm-fresh fruits and vegetables like mangos, avocados, plantains, grapes and even spinach to the list of what's possible to create more lifelong produce fans – and offer them in the universally beloved Dole Whip form."

The eight new Dole Whips debuting on Dole Whip Day on July 20 include the following:

Dole's existing five Dole Whips include the trending Pumpkin Spice Sweet Potato Dole Whip, introduced with much fanfare last fall; Dole Berry Banana Fro-Whip; Dark Chocolate Dole Whip; Classic Dole Whip Popsicles and the original DIY Dole Whip.

As part of Dole's celebration of Dole Whip Day and to encourage all Americans toward a more produce-rich diet, Dole has matched a Dole Whip with each of the 12 Zodiac signs based on the personality traits of each sign. To see more, go to the Dole Whip Wonderland Page.

For more original Dole recipes, nutritional insights, and other information, visit www.dole.com or follow Dole's Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest pages.

About Dole Food Company, Inc.

Dole Food Company, part of Dole plc, is one of the world's largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.

Media Contacts :

Bob Ochsner or AnnMarie Motley

Rocket Launch for Dole

(949) 233-0984

SOURCE Dole Food Company