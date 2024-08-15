DOLE CELEBRATES FIRST-EVER NATIONAL PINEAPPLE JUICE DAY WITH NATIONWIDE "PJ" PARTIES

Start Your Day Differently and Raise Your Glass to the Refreshing Taste of Pineapple Juice

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 90 years after Dole Packaged Foods, LLC introduced its pineapple juice to consumers, the tropical beverage and the extraordinary people who drink it are finally getting a day of recognition with the first ever National Pineapple Juice Day . To celebrate, Dole invites fans to let their glow show and opt for a change of pace by celebrating National Pineapple Juice (a.k.a "PJ") Day with their own "PJ in your PJs" brunch parties across the country on August 17.

Dole invites juice fans to start their days differently and celebrate the first ever National Pineapple Juice Day. Post this Celebrate National Pineapple Juice Day with Dole and Printfresh!

As part of the national observance, Dole encourages juice fans to enjoy their days differently by making a simple and delicious change to the typical morning routine by switching to Dole® 100% Pineapple Juice*. Anything but ordinary, it's made with sweet, sun-ripened pineapples picked at peak freshness, with a vibrant, golden-yellow hue reminiscent of liquid sunshine straight from the tropics. Whether pouring a glass to accompany your daily breakfast, or adding a splash of excitement to a favorite cocktail or mocktail, every tropical sip brightens up a regular day into one that's infused with a taste of sunshine.

"All of us at Dole are so proud to have created National Pineapple Juice Day as a way to celebrate the delicious, tropical flavor of pineapple that stands out from other fruit juices," stated Orzse Hodi, President of Dole Packaged Foods, USA. "Dole has been providing juice lovers the refreshing taste of sunshine in a can for close to a century, and we're looking forward to fans nationwide celebrating the beverage as unique as they are on National Pineapple Juice Day and beyond."

To help get the "PJ" party started, Dole has teamed up with lifestyle brand Printfresh to offer custom-branded luxury pajama sets. PJ fans will have the opportunity to win their own "pajama party starter packs" featuring the comfy PJs and Dole® 100% Pineapple Juice* via @DoleSunshine and @Printfresh social media pages.

"Known for our vibrant, organic cotton loungewear, Printfresh is committed to making every day brighter, which also perfectly embodies the spirit of Dole's values to leave a positive impact on people and the planet," said Amy Voloshin, Founder of Printfresh. "As a woman-owned and ethically conscious brand, we offer bold designs and inclusive sizing to ensure there's an ideal fit for everyone. Our hand-crafted designs offer a unique change of pace when it comes to cozy time, so teaming up with Dole Pineapple Juice was the perfect pairing."

As we approach National "PJ" Day on August 17, Dole invites you to sit back, slip into your Dole-branded pajamas, and sip some "PJ in your PJs" with Dole® 100% Pineapple Juice*. Let your glow show on social media, and show us how you celebrate with #DolePineappleJuice #NationalPineappleJuiceDay #PJinyourPjs #LetYourGlowShow @dolesunshine.

Delicious and an excellent source of Vitamin C, Dole® 100% Pineapple Juice* and Dole® Light Pineapple Juice Drink products are available for purchase online and in-stores at retailers nationwide, including Albertsons, Amazon, Kroger, Publix, Walmart and others. For more details on Dole® 100% Pineapple Juice*, Dole® Light Pineapple Juice Drink and any of Dole's other delicious juice varieties, visit DoleSunshine.com .

* With Added Vitamin C

About Dole Packaged Foods, LLC

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing, and marketing fruit snacks in four core categories: Beverage, Snacks, Frozen, and Pantry. The company sells a full line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit and juices and focuses on supporting four pillars of sustainability: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. For more information, please visit dolesunshine.com .

About Printfresh

Printfresh is all about the creative, the cozy and the bold (because who said your comfort zone had to be boring?). A majority woman-owned lifestyle brand founded in 2016 by textile designer and fashion entrepreneur Amy Voloshin and her husband Leo, we celebrate all that is joyful with original hand-painted patterns designed in Philadelphia and brought to life by our ethically conscious partners in Jaipur, India. Offering organic cotton loungewear, apparel, home decor and accessories in sizes XXS to 6X, we want everyone to find their perfect fit—without sacrificing style or substance. For more information, please visit printfresh.com .

