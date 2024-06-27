DOLE CHALLENGES FOODIES TO THINK OUTSIDE THE CAN WITH NATIONWIDE CONTEST

Call-to-Action Asks, "Can It Pineapple?" in Search for New and Exciting Snack Hacks

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of International Pineapple Day, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC announces the launch of the Dole® Can It Pineapple Snack Hackathon, a three-week-long competition* that challenges recipe innovators, snack aficionados and Dole® Canned Pineapple fans to reimagine the timeless pantry staple and create original snack recipes. Participants will be invited to submit their best creations based on a different theme each week, giving everyone who enters the chance to win delicious prizes, and ultimately, a snack hack grand prize winner will be crowned.

The Dole® Can It Pineapple Snack Hackathon aims to find the next crave-worthy snack after popularizing the Pineapple Upside Down Cake in a Dole-led recipe contest in 1925 that will inspire generations to come. While canned pineapple is already a beloved and well-understood ingredient, its true snacking potential often goes unnoticed. It can be so much more than just an ingredient—it can be the centerpiece of an extraordinary snacking experience. So, Dole is asking consumers to ask themselves, "Can It Pineapple?" when considering a unique creation to snack on.

"For decades, Dole has been making quality pineapple a staple in households across the country and globally, helping consumers find unique ways to incorporate our juicy, canned pineapple into everyday recipes. Innovating delicious, new ways consumers can enjoy pineapple is in our DNA, which is why we are excited to hear our brilliant fans' unique ideas to enjoy it as a snack," said Orzse Hodi, SVP & Managing Director for Dole Packaged Foods, Americas.

DOLE CAN IT PINEAPPLE SNACK HACKATHON: HOW IT WORKS

Get Creative: submissions will be judged based on creativity, craveability, presentation and theme.

submissions will be judged based on creativity, craveability, presentation and theme. How to Enter: share up to three Dole Canned Pineapple snack hack recipes (one per week) with a short video no longer than 0:30 seconds via TikTok or Instagram using the hashtags #DoleSnackHackathonContest and #CanItPineapple, and tagging @DoleSunshine.

share up to three Dole Canned Pineapple snack hack recipes (one per week) with a short video no longer than 0:30 seconds via TikTok or Instagram using the hashtags #DoleSnackHackathonContest and #CanItPineapple, and tagging @DoleSunshine. Category Themes: Week 1: Tastes of Nostalgia connecting your favorite past times through pineapple Week 2: Globally Inspired leveraging cultural staples and flavors from around the world Week 3: Simples Bites made with five ingredients or less

Judges: a panel of fan-favorite foodies will review all entries, including fan favorite and food creator Faith Christensen , TV personality and social media chef Roice Bethel , and Dole's Executive Chef and Culinary Innovation Director, Chef James Bickmore-Hutt .

a panel of fan-favorite foodies will review all entries, including fan favorite and food creator , TV personality and social media chef , and Dole's Executive Chef and Culinary Innovation Director, Chef . Prizes: judges will award a winning recipe for each theme, and then a grand prize winner will enjoy a two-night getaway for two at the hotel known for all things pineapple, Staypineapple, a summer supply of Dole Canned Pineapple for continued snacking and "best snack hack" bragging rights.

Dole® Canned Pineapple offers delicious, high-quality, tropical fruit that is rich in vitamin C and with no added sugar**, making it the perfect staple ingredient for a sweet or savory snack, a topping on a favorite recipe or simply enjoyed on its own. Dole® Canned Pineapple in 100% Pineapple Juice products are available for purchase online and in-stores at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Albertsons, Kroger, Publix and Walmart, and more.

For more information about the Dole Can It Pineapple Snack Hackathon, and to check out winning snack hacks and recipes, visit https://dolesunshine.com/us/en/snack-hackathon-2024.

About Dole Packaged Foods, LLC

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing, and marketing fruit and healthy snacks in four core categories: Beverage, Snacks, Frozen, and Pantry. The company sells a full line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit and juices and focuses on supporting four pillars of sustainability: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. For more information, please visit dolesunshine.com.

*Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C. of the age of majority. Void where prohibited. Contest includes 3 separate Entry Periods each with their own Submission Theme. Contest begins at 9:00 am ET on 6/27/24. Enter Contest before 11:59:59 pm ET on 7/5/24 (Entry Period 1), 7/11/24 (Entry Period 2) and 7/18/24 (Entry Period 3). Subject to full Official Rules, including how to enter, submission requirements, entry period dates, prizes, judging criteria, entry and prize limits, and other restrictions and limitations https://campaign-rules.rtm.com/DoleSnackHackathonContest. Transportation is not included with the grand prize. Sponsor: Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, 3059 Townsgate Road, Suite 400, Westlake Village, CA 91631.

**Not a low-calorie food. See nutrition facts for calorie and sugar content.

