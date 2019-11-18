Dole Packaged Foods Honored With Corporate Superhero Award From The Captain Planet Foundation

The Project Learning Garden program provides a context for multidisciplinary learning, ranging from nutrition and science to social studies, math and language arts. Students benefit by expanding their palates, taste-testing healthy foods, and learning about food origins; engaging in authentic science field investigations; manipulating the environment to understand math in real-life applications; recreating historical activities; and writing across all these disciplines.

"We are thrilled to receive this honor from the Captain Planet Foundation," said Brad Bartlett, President Dole Packaged Foods Americas. "Dole Packaged Foods is committed to educating children about eating nutritious foods and living a healthy life. The Project Learning Garden partnership enables us to do this as well as inform kids about the environment and sustainability in their own communities."

"We have been so honored by this partnership and wanted to highlight how Dole Packaged Foods invests in the work it values and demonstrates a purpose-driven ethic to reduce the gaps in nutrition education for kids while supporting healthy eating," said Leesa Carter, President & CEO of Captain Planet Foundation. "Additionally, they continuously strive to improve sustainability across their business and supply chain - we couldn't be more proud to give DPF this award and recognition."

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing and marketing fruit and healthy snacks. Dole sells a full line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices. The company focuses on four pillars of sustainability: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction.

