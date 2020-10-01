Dole Packaged Foods Introduces First Keto Certified Frozen Fruit Blend And A Trio Of Dole Boosted Blends™ Smoothie Kits To Support Your Nutrition Goals

The new Dole Keto Berry Blend is specially formulated to meet the Keto certification criteria allowing only 8g net carbs per serving, using low sugar and high fiber fruits, and healthy fats. Each package includes raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, avocado and a touch of stevia – hand-picked at peak ripeness, and carefully washed and flash frozen to lock in maximum flavor and nutrition. The Dole Keto Berry Blend meets the needs of serious Keto diet followers and the "Keto-curious" by offering an easy way to add fruit to a Keto diet. With zero added sugars, and a good source of dietary fiber and excellent source of Vitamin C, The Dole Keto Berry Blend is also certified Kosher, Gluten-Free, and Non-GMO, for a nutritious snack.

"Maintaining a Keto diet can be challenging given the need to consume healthy fats while limiting carbs, and still craving a variety of refreshing and satisfying foods," said Fatma Kokon, Director of Frozen Marketing of Dole Packaged Foods. "Dole Keto Berry Blend makes it easy to add fruit to a Keto diet, and enjoy ripe berry flavors in a rich, creamy and convenient smoothie any time."

Quick and easy to prepare, just combine 4oz of Dole Keto Berry Blend with 6oz of water and blend for a tasty 10oz finished smoothie. Each 12oz. resealable package yields three 10oz servings, and retails for approximately $3.99-4.49 SRP.

The line of new Dole Boosted Blends each feature a delicious combination of fruit and boosted cubes for a smoothie kit packed with nutrition to start your day off right. Choose between Dole Boosted Blends Protein with whey and almond butter for 10 grams of protein, Dole Boosted Blends Energize with matcha green tea, or Dole Boosted Blends Vita-C with 220% of your daily value of Vitamin C per serving. All Dole Boosted Blends are free of added sugars and use sun-ripened fruit picked at peak freshness and flash frozen to maximize nutrition.

"Our Dole Boosted Blends take the fruit combinations you love in a smoothie and add a boost of energy, protein, or Vitamin-C, in just one quick and convenient step," says Fatma Kokon, Director of Frozen Marketing of Dole Packaged Foods. "It's an easy way to start the morning, and make your smoothies work just a little harder for you."

Dole Boosted Blends include:

Dole Boosted Blends Protein

Sun-ripened blueberries and creamy banana blend perfectly with a protein boost of whey and almond butter to deliver a delicious smoothie that packs 10 grams of protein per serving.

Juicy mango, golden pineapple and creamy banana blend perfectly with an energizing boost of matcha green tea to deliver a delicious, invigorating smoothie, rich in Vitamin B6 and Vitamin C.

Sun-ripened strawberries and golden pineapple blend perfectly with Vitamin C-rich acerola - a vibrant, tropical fruit. This smoothie helps you shine your brightest with Iron, Manganese and Vitamin C.

To prepare, combine 1 ½ cups of your Dole Boosted Blends of choice with 1 ½ cups of your favorite liquid and blend to desired consistency. Each 32oz. resealable package yields four servings, and retails for approximately $9.99-10.99 SRP.

Dole Keto Berry Blend and Dole Boosted Blends can be found in the frozen fruit section at most major retailers. More nutritional and product information for the Dole Keto Berry Blend and Dole Boosted Blends can be found at: https://dolesunshine.com/products/frozen

About Dole Packaged Foods, LLC

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing and marketing fruit and healthy snacks. Dole sells a full line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices. The company focuses on four pillars of sustainability: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. For more information, please visit dolesunshine.com or dolesunshine.com/doing-good.

SOURCE Dole Packaged Foods, LLC