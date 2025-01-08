DOLE PACKAGED FOODS, LLC APPOINTS MIKE SECOR AS NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF MARKETING, EXPANDS STACY SMOOT'S CURRENT ROLE INTO FOODSERVICE TO DRIVE GROWTH AND INNOVATION FOR US BUSINESS

Secor's appointment follows the retirement announcement of the company's previous marketing executive leader, Nora Witt

Smoot's expanded role will oversee B2B Foodservice business following the retirement of Dole's previous VP of Foodservice Sales & Marketing, Stuart McAllister

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dole Packaged Foods, LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Secor as Vice President of Marketing, Americas and the expansion of Stacy Smoot's current executive sales role into Vice President, Retail & Foodservice Sales. Secor and Smoot succeed previous Vice President of Marketing Nora Witt and Vice President of Foodservice Stuart McAllister, who announced their retirements in 2024.

Mike Secor joins Dole Packaged Foods, LLC as Vice President of Marketing. Dole Packaged Foods, LLC expands Stacy Smoot's role to Vice President of Retail & Foodservice Sales.

"We are incredibly grateful for Nora and Stuart's contributions at Dole. During their time with the company, Nora has helped Dole reach key milestones such as launching 11 new innovations in a single year for the brand's US portfolio while Stuart implemented and expanded Dole's food service business from the ground up, creating an additional revenue stream for the company. Stuart and Nora have played a key role in building brand love for Dole among US consumers and have built a strong foundation for growth for Stacy and Mike to lead," says Orzse Hodi, President and Managing Director, Americas, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC.

Secor is an accomplished, forward-thinking visionary with a proven track record of transforming brands, driving unprecedented growth and crafting impactful stories across large CPG and food service companies including Bonduelle Fresh Americas, Ruiz Foods and General Mills. In this new role, Secor will be instrumental in innovating, refining and executing Dole's marketing strategy for the US division, leveraging the company's current and upcoming products across the portfolio.

Since joining Dole in 2022, Smoot has successfully designed and implemented strategic programs to support retail customer growth. In her expanded role, she will oversee Foodservice sales and develop cross-channel efficiencies to continue driving successful results. Smoot brings over 27 years of senior-level CPG sales experience from companies like Bimbo Bakeries, ARYTZA and Maple Leaf Foods.

"Mike brings extensive experience to Dole in leveraging consumer insights and launching innovative products. He will undoubtedly help Dole as we continue to build a brighter future through the goodness of fruit," Hodi added. "Stacy has made tremendous strides in streamlining our retail sales teams with insight-led, strategic focus. We look forward to her leading our cross-channel sales team to drive continued growth and pursue excellence."

"I'm honored to join a dynamic, purposeful company like Dole that believes in the feel-good positivity of fruit," said Mike Secor. "As we look towards the future, I'm eager to jump in with the team and continue driving innovation and growth across the product portfolio. By fostering creativity and collaboration, we can achieve exceptional results and continue to further Dole's mission to deliver Sunshine For All®."

"These past two years at Dole have brought exciting new challenges and wins for retail sales and it has been an honor and privilege to be at the helm of such a talented sales force," said Stacy Smoot. "I'm excited to continue leading the retail and foodservice sales team to achieve collective success across our B2C and B2B portfolios to deliver the goodness of fruit to as many as possible nationwide."

