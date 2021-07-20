Dole Packaged Foods Rolls out New Functional Line of Juices and Fruit Bowls®

"We understand that today's consumer seeks products that are not only good for their health and fit their lifestyle, but also minimize environmental impact," said Orzse Hodi, Vice President of Marketing, Americas. "We are committed to developing innovations that are better for people and the planet. DOLE FRUITIFY ® juice drinks and the DOLE Essentials ® line of DOLE FRUIT BOWLS ® deliver on both fronts, with simple, clean ingredients and responsible sourcing and packaging methods."

DOLE FRUITIFY® is the brand's first line of tropical juice drinks crafted to deliver enhanced nutrition with functional ingredients like green tea and turmeric. Less than 100 calories per can, these beverages are 65% juice and contain no added sugar or high fructose corn syrup, are non-GMO and Kosher, and provide an excellent source of Vitamin C to help support immunity. Choose from three refreshing varieties of DOLE FRUITIFY®:

FRUITIFY® juices are available in single flavor four-packs on grocery store shelves nationwide.

Adding to the brand's popular portfolio of FRUIT BOWLS®, DOLE Essentials® delivers a more sophisticated and functional snack option for consumers. Trend-forward and created with an adult's palate in mind, DOLE Essentials® are high in Vitamin C, gluten-free, non-GMO, and contain no added sugar, preservatives, or artificial flavors. Try all three delicious varieties of DOLE Essentials®:

Pineapple with Cucumber & Mint Natural Flavors : Refreshing and delicious pineapple chunks in 100% fruit juice blend with cucumber and mint natural flavors.

: Refreshing and delicious pineapple chunks in 100% fruit juice blend with cucumber and mint natural flavors. Mandarin Oranges with Turmeric : Tangy and juicy mandarin oranges in a 100% fruit juice blend featuring pineapple juice with turmeric.

: Tangy and juicy mandarin oranges in a 100% fruit juice blend featuring pineapple juice with turmeric. Mixed Fruit with Green Tea Extract: Mixed fruit in a 100% fruit juice blend pairs perfectly with green tea providing 45mg of caffeine per serving.

DOLE Essentials® are sold in packs of two 7 oz single serve bowls in BPA-free packaging.

For more information on nutrition facts and where to purchase, visit dolesunshine.com.

About Dole Packaged Foods

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing, and marketing fruit and healthy snacks. Dole sells a full line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices. The company focuses on four pillars of sustainability in all its operations: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. For more information, please visit dolesunshine.com.

