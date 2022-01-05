DOLE PRESENTS NO KID HUNGRY'S INFLUENCER-FOCUSED GET FIT INITIATVE TO RING-IN A HEALTHIER, MORE ACTIVE 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dole Food Company is helping Americans get 2022 off to a healthier, more active start by stepping up as the presenting sponsor of Get Fit for No Kid Hungry, an influencer-based health and wellness fundraising initiative designed to rally the nation's top fitness, wellness and nutrition experts to host fitness livestream "classes" throughout January. In doing so, the national produce provider will inspire kids and families to get fit and give back as they donate to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America.

As Get Fit for No Kid Hungry presenting sponsor, Dole will champion influencers hosting livestream workout, nutrition and mindfulness sessions throughout January to build awareness of the increase in childhood hunger since COVID-19, with the ultimate goal of raising funds to Support No Kid Hungry's work to ensure that every child in America has access to the healthy food they need to thrive. Dole announced last month that it renewed its national alliance with No Kid Hungry, a campaign to end childhood hunger in America, as a 2022 corporate partner.

"Dole believes everyone should be eating fresh produce to prolong health. Knowing that one in six kids in the U.S. could experience hunger this year due to the prolonged effects of the pandemic, Dole is moved to use its platform in partnership with No Kid Hungry to address the crisis," said William Goldfield, Dole's director of corporate communications. "We know the role that fitness plays in a healthy lifestyle, and the importance of establishing healthier habits in 2022 after the past several challenging years from a mental health, nutrition and exercise standpoint. Get Fit for No Kid Hungry addresses all of that and makes it easy for the public to participate. We're excited to help get the word out."

Dole's sponsorship of Get Fit for No Kid Hungry is part of a larger month of activities that encourage its followers and the public to start 2022 off on the right foot. Elements include nutrition- and fitness-related tips from Melanie Marcus, MA, RD, Dole's nutrition and health communications manager, and dual-branded social, web, email and PR activities throughout January.

Active in the health and wellness blogger and influencer space since 2009, Dole recruited some of the key Get Fit for No Kid Hungry influencers participating in the program including The Parentologist's Dr. Kim and wellbeing coach and author Jason Williams.

Dole also created its own dedicated Get Fit for No Kid Hungry fundraising page and is encouraging its millions of social media followers, employees, customers, Dole Nutrition News e-newsletter subscribers, growers, retailers and other industry partners to contribute to the effort.

For more information about Dole's partnership with No Kid Hungry, visit the nonprofit's Dole partner and Get Fit for No Kid Healthy pages www.NoKidHungry.org/GetFit.

About Dole Food Company, Inc.

Dole Food Company, Inc., is one of the world's largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Learn more at https://www.nokidhungry.org/.

