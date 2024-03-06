DOLE REINFORCES ITS COMMITMENT TO BETTER-FOR-YOU SNACKING AT NATURAL PRODUCTS EXPO WEST 2024

Featuring Award-Winning, "Dole-icious" Nutrition, the Purpose-led Company is Furthering its Mission to Bring Better-For-You Choices to More Than 1 Billion People

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dole Packaged Foods, LLC is reinforcing its commitments set forth in The Dole Promise to satisfy America's craving for "Dole-icious," better-for-you snacks & beverages at Natural Products Expo West on March 12 - 16, 2024 in Anaheim, Calif. Featuring award-winning innovations and new developments, Dole remains committed to bringing better nutrition to more than 1 billion people, and reducing processed sugar to offer consumers new ways to harness the goodness of fruit in their everyday lives.

"We pay close attention to evolving consumer needs in order to make our fruit-powered innovations easy to integrate into their lifestyles," said Orzse Hodi, SVP & Managing Director for Dole Packaged Foods, Americas. "More consumers are looking for affordable options that are more planet-positive, have lower or zero processed sugars and are simply better-for-you, but still taste delicious. That's exactly what consumers and retailers will get a taste of at Expo West: Sunshine For All® through Dole-icious Nutrition."

Building on the excitement of last year's launch of wholesome and no-sugar-added^ products spanning snacks, beverages and frozen treats, the brand has since garnered "Best New Product" accolades , and introduced new packaging and formats to further its commitment in putting people and the planet at the heart of everything Dole does. This year's featured product highlights include:

Dole Smoothie Bowls ® : Pre-portioned, ready-to-enjoy serving of exotic fruit smoothies now transitioning into paper-based bowls using 97 percent less plastic than the previous design.

Pre-portioned, ready-to-enjoy serving of exotic fruit smoothies now transitioning into paper-based bowls using 97 percent less plastic than the previous design. Dole ® Fruit Bowls ® Snacks: The line of single-serve, fruit packaged snacks expands its formats and flavors including Dole ® Fruit Bowls ® Pineapple Tidbits in Coconut Water and Mango in Juice*.

The line of single-serve, fruit packaged snacks expands its formats and flavors including Dole Fruit Bowls Pineapple Tidbits in Coconut Water and Mango in Juice*. Dole Wiggles ® Fruit Juice Gels: A breakthrough, award-winning innovation for the gel snack category, the first to offer gel snacks made with fruit juice^. Dole Wiggles ® Fruit Juice Gels come in Strawberry, Orange and Cherry flavors.

A breakthrough, award-winning innovation for the gel snack category, the first to offer gel snacks made with fruit juice^. Dole Wiggles Fruit Juice Gels come in Strawberry, Orange and Cherry flavors. Dole ® Beverages: Crack open a can of tropical goodness with Dole's Fruit Juices and fruit-powered fortified juices, Dole ® Digestive Bliss TM and Dole ® Energy Delight TM . Lower sugar options include the award-winning Dole ® Canned Light Pineapple Juice Drink.

Crack open a can of tropical goodness with Dole's Fruit Juices and fruit-powered fortified juices, Dole Digestive Bliss and Dole Energy Delight . Lower sugar options include the award-winning Dole Canned Light Pineapple Juice Drink. Dole Whip ® Frozen Treat Cups: A better-for-you frozen treat made with real fruit blended to whipped perfection with organic coconut cream. Dole Whip Frozen Treat has only 110 calories per cup and is sweetened with honey.

A better-for-you frozen treat made with real fruit blended to whipped perfection with organic coconut cream. Dole Whip Frozen Treat has only 110 calories per cup and is sweetened with honey. Dole® Good CrunchTM: An award-winning line of ultra-satisfying, crunchy way to enjoy 100% fruit, in Original Pineapple Bites, Banana Bites and Pineapple with Chili Dried Fruit Bites flavors. Dole Good Crunch snacks have no oil and zero added sugar^.

Dole recognizes that consumers are making the conscious choice to seek out brands that are not only focused on nutrition, but also increasing sustainability. As part of the Dole Promise to reduce plastic packaging, this year, Dole will debut new paper-based packaging for its Dole Smoothie Bowls that uses 97 percent less plastic than the previous design, launching in late 2024. Additionally, the company's long-standing legacy of delivering canned fruit and beverages in a recyclable steel now includes product climate footprint information certified by CarbonCloud, a global leader in emissions tracking in the CPG industry using the world's largest carbon footprint dataset.

Dole's latest innovations were developed with the Dole Promise – which aims to bring access to better nutrition to 1 billion people and provide more products with more low or zero processed sugar options – in mind. While working to improve access to nutritious options for consumers, Dole is also working to reduce food waste and to implement more sustainable production methods. These practices reaffirm Dole's commitment to putting people and the planet at the heart of the company's mission.

To learn about Dole at Natural Products Expo West 2024 and sample products, visit the Dole booth (#865 in Hall A). For more information about Dole and its products, visit dolesunshine.com .

About Dole Packaged Foods, LLC

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing, and marketing fruit and healthy snacks in four core categories: Beverage, Snacks, Frozen, and Pantry. The company sells a full line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit and juices and focuses on supporting four pillars of sustainability: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. For more information, please visit dolesunshine.com .

^Not a low-calorie food. See nutrition facts for calorie and sugar content.

*With added Vitamin C and natural flavors.

