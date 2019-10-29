Dolfin Swimwear Announces Summer Sanders as Newest Brand Ambassador

Sanders is also a health and fitness advocate, producing articles, tips and workouts for various outlets; she is an active Right to Play Ambassador and she is currently filming new projects with her production company, Black Line Media. She also serves as a spokesperson for John Wayne Cancer Foundation's "Block The Blaze" campaign after surviving three melanomas. Summer is married to Olympic ski racer Erik Schlopy and they have a son and daughter based in Park City, UT.

Summer's continued passion and love for swimming, and leading an active lifestyle, is truly inspiring. Through this partnership, Summer and Dolfin are excited to inspire people of all ages to swim for fitness and to educate on the importance of water and sun safety. Working closely together, Summer and Dolfin also look forward to cultivating a culture of empowerment for women of all body types and supporting them in being the best versions of themselves, in and out of the pool.

"I am both honored and excited to be a part of the Dolfin Swimwear family," says Sanders. "I wore Dolfin back when I was first learning how to swim, and have kept this brand close to my heart as I grew with the sport of swimming. I am passionate about representing and empowering the everyday woman, and Dolfin aligns with that passion to make women feel confident both in and out of the pool through their Aqushape collection".

"We are honored to welcome Summer into our Dolfin family," says Matthew Cowan, Chief Commercial Officer at Elite Sportswear. "Her love of swimming, dedication to the sport, and passion for life resignates with our brand values. We are excited to partner with Summer to inspire more people of all ages to get involved with swimming and all aquatic fitness activities."

About Dolfin Swimwear

Dolfin has been one of the leading swimwear brands for more than 70 years. It is recognized for offering the best value in the industry, with the highest standards of innovation and quality. Founded and operated in Pennsylvania, Dolfin continues to provide its customers with the best quality swimwear at the most competitive prices in the industry. From product development and design to presentation and delivery, Dolfin is committed to customer satisfaction and to our goal of becoming America's most popular brand of performance swimwear. For more information on Dolfin, please visit www.dolfinswimwear.com.

