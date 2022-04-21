Dollar Bank Announces 23rd Annual Free Mortgage Workshop

HAMPTON ROADS, Va., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dollar Bank's 23rd annual free mortgage home buying workshop returns in person after a two-year hiatus as The Way Home on June 11, 2022 at the Webb Center on the campus of Old Dominion University. It began as a workshop for single mothers, Mortgages for Mothers in 1999. It has grown over the years and today is available to anyone who wants to learn how to stop renting and start owning their own home.

The Way Home Workshop is an educational experience for attendees, providing information about the power of credit and credit counseling services, ways to save, and how the mortgage process works. Highlights also include testimonials from new homeowners who broke the rent cycle with the help of Dollar Bank's credit enhancement program. Barbara Hamm Lee, Executive Producer and Host of Another View on WHRO-FM, will be a guest host.

"It's hard to know where to start when you want to become a homeowner. We break down the process and empower our attendees by preparing them for what comes next. Our goal of the workshop is to make this process feel manageable by sharing our educational resources and offering time with experts in credit counseling, budgeting, and mortgages," said Morton Stanfield, Senior Vice President of Community Development. "Dollar Bank believes that everyone deserves the opportunity to take those first steps toward homeownership."

"If you want to break the cycle of renting, or ready to take steps toward your owning your first home, Dollar Bank's The Way Home Workshop is the perfect place to start," said James Hinton Jr., Vice President of Community Development at Dollar Bank. The Way Home is only one part of Dollar Bank's effort to provide help to would-be borrowers who have credit-building needs. Workshop attendees will be encouraged to continue working with Dollar Bank counselors beyond attending The Way Home Workshop. Dollar Bank's Homeownership Program, led by James Hinton Jr. in Hampton Roads, offers continued support through educational classes, private credit restoration counseling sessions, special savings programs, down payment assistance, and other informational and motivational group sessions.

The Way Home Buying Workshop will begin at 9:30 AM on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Webb Center on the campus of Old Dominion University. Reservations can be made by calling 1-800-345-3655 or online at Dollar.Bank/TheWayHome.

About Dollar Bank

Dollar Bank has assets of more than $11.5 billion. Today, Dollar Bank operates more than 90 locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Virginia and has over 1,400 employees. For more than 166 years, Dollar Bank has grown to become the largest mutual bank in the United States, committed to providing the highest quality of banking services to individuals and businesses. Dedicated to aiding the communities it serves, Dollar Bank supports quality of life initiatives, financial literacy programs, and organizations devoted to helping individuals and families in need. Dollar Bank (www.dollar.bank) is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

