Dollar Bank Announces 24th Annual Free Mortgage Workshop

CLEVELAND, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CDollar Bank's 24th annual free mortgage home buying workshop, The Way Home, returns on April 29, 2023, at the Wolstein Center on the campus of Cleveland State University. This free program began as a workshop for single mothers, Mortgages for Mothers in 1999. Since the program's inception, over 5,000 people have attended. It has grown over the years and today is available to anyone who wants to learn how to stop renting and start owning.

The Way Home is an educational experience for attendees, providing information about the power of credit and credit counseling services, ways to save, and how the mortgage process works. Highlights also include testimonials from new homeowners who broke the rent cycle with the help of Dollar Bank's credit enhancement program. Kenya Brown from 93.1 WZAK will join us as our guest host.

"It is hard to know where to start when you want to become a homeowner. We break down the process and empower our attendees by preparing them for what comes next. Our goal of the workshop is to make this process feel manageable by sharing our educational resources and offering time with experts in credit counseling, budgeting, and mortgages," said Morton Stanfield, Senior Vice President of Community Development. "Dollar Bank believes that everyone deserves the opportunity to take those first steps toward homeownership."

The Way Home is only one part of Dollar Bank's effort to provide help to would-be borrowers who have credit-building needs. Workshop attendees will be encouraged to continue working with Dollar Bank counselors beyond attending The Way Home Workshop. Dorothy Curtis, Vice President of Community Development, works closely with participants of Dollar Bank's Homeownership Program. "Buying a home can be an overwhelming experience for anyone, especially if you are not confident in your financial situation. The training and credit counseling we provide create a safety net resulting in low mortgage default rates and homeowners who are prepared for homeownership," describes Curtis. Assistance includes educational classes, private credit restoration counseling sessions, special savings programs, down payment assistance, and other informational and motivational group sessions.

The Way Home Buying Workshop will begin at 9:00 AM on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Wolstein Center on the campus of Cleveland State University. To register, call 1-800-345-3655 or online at Dollar.Bank/TheWayHome.

About Dollar Bank

Dollar Bank has assets of more than $11.2 billion. Today, Dollar Bank operates more than 90 locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia, and Maryland with over 1,400 employees. For more than 168 years, Dollar Bank has grown to become the largest mutual bank in the United States, committed to providing the highest quality of banking services to individuals and businesses. Dedicated to aiding the communities it serves, Dollar Bank supports quality of life initiatives, financial literacy programs, and organizations devoted to helping individuals and families in need. Dollar Bank (www.dollar.bank) is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

CONTACT:

Frank Buonomo

Vice President, Public Affairs

[email protected]

412-261-8105

SOURCE Dollar Bank