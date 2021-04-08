Dollar Bank Unveils New Branding

"We're redefining next-generation banking and how we collaborate with customers on their path to financial well-being," said President and CEO, Jim McQuade. "This rebranding effort was the result of an extensive look at our valued, established customers as well as our newer, younger customers. We redesigned our brand with a more modern look, reflecting what Dollar Bank means to customers, employees, and the communities we serve today."

To reflect the importance of its next generation of banking customers, Dollar Bank unveils a new logo which emphasizes the "Do" in Dollar Bank, and the tagline, "Let's get you there." The new branding is the result of one of the most extensive market research efforts undertaken in the Bank's history. It was conducted by Campos, a Pittsburgh-based research and strategy firm.

Rebranding efforts include a social media, online, print, and broadcast media campaign that features a diverse group of younger Dollar Bank customers at work, launching a new business, buying a home, spending time with family, and interacting with their communities. New Dollar Bank signage, logo, and taglines will be appearing at Dollar Bank branches in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia beginning this week.

"Our extensive research shows that younger customers in particular value the guidance and help they receive at Dollar Bank. Whether it's advice about savings, buying a home or starting a new business, Dollar Bank employees go above and beyond to help customers on their path to financial well-being," said McQuade.

In addition to its new logo and tagline, Dollar Bank is relaunching its website next month. The website's improved functionality reflects feedback from customers and employees, making it more responsive, intuitive, and effective. In most cases, accessing relevant information takes no more than two or three clicks. The new site features enhanced information about financial education for individuals as well as resources for small business owners.

