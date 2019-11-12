Dollar Car Rental's Music City Sweepstakes Offers Fun-Filled Nashville Getaway

Five-day car rental from Dollar

100,000 AAdvantage miles, courtesy of American Airlines

Two (2) Music City Star Card Attraction Passes—each valid for two people at more than 30 area attractions and venues—valued at $1,300 each

each Five-day/four-night hotel stay, courtesy of SpringHill Suites and Residence Inn by Marriott Vanderbilt /West End

/West End Tour of The Dave Ramsey Show studio and meet-and-greet with Dave Ramsey

Participants can gain additional entries when they share the sweepstakes on social media with family and friends. A participant will earn one (1) additional entry for each person who signs up via the unique link they share on social media. Participants can also earn one (1) additional entry by signing up for the Dollar Express Rewards® loyalty program. Existing Dollar Express members will receive an automatic two (2) entries when they register for the sweepstakes.

"We're thrilled to launch the Music City Sweepstakes and send one lucky winner and three guests to Nashville to experience everything the city has to offer," said Susan Jacobs, Dollar Senior Vice President of Brand. "One of the best parts of traveling is the memories you make along the way, and Dollar is committed to helping its customers create moments they will treasure long after their trips are over."

Known for being a trusted, dependable and affordable brand – "We never forget whose dollar it is" – Dollar supports its customers, from families on vacation to young adults going on a trip with their friends, through every step of their journey with unique travel offerings and resources.

Dollar's vision is to make car rental easy and accessible to everyone. Last year, Dollar made rental cars more available to young adults by lowering the minimum rental age from 21 to 20 years old. Additionally, the brand has partnered with financial expert and debit card advocate Dave Ramsey to help spread the word about its industry-leading debit card policy that makes it faster and easier than ever to reserve a car using a debit card.

To register to enter the Music City Sweepstakes and see official rules, visit www.dollar.com/musiccity.

*About the Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The sweepstakes runs from November 11, 2019, until December 23, 2019, and is open to all legal U.S. residents residing in the 48 contiguous U.S. states and District of Columbia who are 21 years and older. Void where prohibited by law. Dollar Car Rental is the sponsor of the sweepstakes. See official rules at www.dollar.com/musiccityrules.

About Dollar Car Rental

Dollar Car Rental is the brand of choice for family travelers looking for a dependable and affordable car rental for their family vacations. At Dollar, "we never forget whose dollar it is," and that motto drives the brand's efforts to deliver the best experience, every time. For additional information, visit www.dollar.com .

