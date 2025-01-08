Dollar Flight Club Unveils New Flight Deal Algorithm, Celebrates 3 Million Members

Members Saved $10 Million on Flights in 2024; Projected to Save $13 Million in 2025

SEATTLE, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dollar Flight Club, the leading platform for finding incredible flight deals, has achieved a major milestone: 3 million signups. In 2024 alone, members saved an estimated $10 million on flights; a testament to the benefits Dollar Flight Club brings to its members. With membership growth up 20% year-over-year, savings are projected to soar to $13 million in 2025.

Personalized travel savings at your fingertips: Dollar Flight Club members enjoy tailored flight deals sent directly to their inbox, making affordable travel more accessible than ever. With its enhanced algorithm and real-time SMS alerts, the service empowers travelers to act quickly and secure unbeatable savings on flights to their dream destinations. Dollar Flight Club makes saving on travel simple and seamless. Members can select their home airports and dream destinations to receive customized alerts for unbeatable flight deals. With savings of up to 90% on airfare, Dollar Flight Club makes exploring the world more affordable.

To build on this momentum, Dollar Flight Club has introduced a brand redesign alongside a newly enhanced, personalized flight deal algorithm. The system now prioritizes offers tailored to where members most want to go, and sends each member deals to their dream destinations. This new personalized approach helps members make the most of the service, book more trips that matter most, and turn dream travel into reality.

"Our goal has always been to make travel affordable and accessible, and we're doubling down on that mission with this update," said Founder and CEO of Dollar Flight Club Jesse Neugarten. "The new algorithm focuses on delivering deals to more places our members dream of visiting. By prioritizing these destinations, we're helping them save more and travel more without the fear of missing out on the deals that matter most."

To ensure members don't miss these opportunities, high-value flight deals to their dream destinations are also sent via SMS alerts. This allows members to jump on can't-miss offers faster and book their perfect trip before the deal disappears.

Long-time member Katherine C. recently shared her experience while planning a Thanksgiving 2024 getaway, saying, "I have been searching for inexpensive tickets to Cabo San Lucas for Thanksgiving 2024 and all airlines were quoting roundtrip airfare from $1,100 to $1,800. Thankfully, DFC sent an email advertising flights for $400 - $500, so I was able to book 3 tickets for myself and family. DFC is a game changer when it comes to booking cheaper flights."

New Perks to Enhance the Travel Experience

In addition to the enhanced flight deal algorithm, Dollar Flight Club introduced new premium perks to further simplify and improve travel, including a TSA PreCheck discount to help members breeze through airport security, and discounted access to 1,700+ airport lounges.

"Our members trust us to find them the best flight deals, and now we're going even further by making those deals more personalized and relevant," said Neugarten. "Whether it's a dream trip to Europe or a spontaneous getaway, we're giving travelers the tools to turn their bucket list destinations into real, affordable adventures."

To further simplify planning and help members save even more, Dollar Flight Club provides expert tips, like booking domestic flights 28 days in advance and international flights 60 days out, to maximize savings. The service also offers timely research to empower travelers to plan ahead, such as the newly released '30 Cheapest Places to Fly' report, which highlights the most affordable domestic and international destinations for 2025. With these tools and insights, members can make informed decisions and secure the best deals on their travels.

For more information or to join, visit www.dollarflightclub.com.

About Dollar Flight Club

Dollar Flight Club is a trusted travel membership service helping more than 3 million members find the best flight deals worldwide, saving up to 90% on airfare. The platform's personalized alerts deliver curated deals tailored to members' preferred departure airports and dream destinations. Free membership is available, with premium plans offering even greater savings and exclusive perks like TSA PreCheck discounts and airport lounge access. With members projected to save $13 million in 2025, Dollar Flight Club is redefining affordable and accessible travel. www.dollarflightclub.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel McAllister

6619177419

[email protected]

SOURCE Dollar Flight Club