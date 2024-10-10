Dollar Fulfillment Expands with New Las Vegas Fulfillment Center to Boost Nationwide Service

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dollar Fulfillment, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) company, is proud to announce the opening of its newest fulfillment center in Las Vegas, Nevada. This strategic addition strengthens Dollar Fulfillment's nationwide network, offering faster coast-to-coast shipping and reduced costs for eCommerce brands.

Dollar Fulfillment's newest location is now open in Las Vegas, Nevada boosting their nationwide service and dedication to their client's success.

"Our new Las Vegas facility marks a significant step in expanding our coast-to-coast capabilities," said Ron Drogan, CEO of Dollar Fulfillment. "This allows us to reach customers across the U.S. more efficiently, reducing shipping times and costs from multiple, strategically located warehouses."

With the Las Vegas center joining its network, Dollar Fulfillment now offers faster shipping times and enhanced flexibility to meet the unique needs of businesses with shipping requirements nationwide. The new warehouse is equipped with state-of-the-art technology to ensure 99.9% order accuracy and 99.8% on-time delivery.

"The new Las Vegas facility represents our commitment to providing faster, more reliable fulfillment services for our clients," said Tyler Good, Head of Sales at Dollar Fulfillment. "By adding this location, we can further optimize delivery speeds and costs, making it easier for our clients to scale and keep customers satisfied."

Key benefits of Dollar Fulfillment's expanded network include:

Faster shipping times across the U.S.

Reduced shipping costs by leveraging multiple fulfillment centers

A dedicated account manager and private Slack channel for real-time nationwide support

24-hour dock-to-stock processing for faster inventory management

This expansion reinforces Dollar Fulfillment's dedication to providing scalable, efficient logistics solutions for brands of all sizes, helping them reach customers faster and more cost-effectively than ever before.

About Dollar Fulfillment:

Dollar Fulfillment is a leading third-party logistics (3PL) company that specializes in providing comprehensive eCommerce fulfillment services. With strategically placed fulfillment centers and cutting-edge technology, Dollar Fulfillment offers seamless warehousing, distribution, and order fulfillment solutions that ensure superior customer service and operational efficiency for brands of all sizes.

