Dollar Fulfillment Unveils Bold New Identity as Ships A Lot, Marking New Era in Ecommerce Fulfillment Excellence

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dollar Fulfillment, a trusted leader in next-generation ecommerce order fulfillment, today announced its evolution to Ships A Lot, unveiling a comprehensive rebrand that reflects the company's growth, expanded capabilities, and renewed commitment to delivering exceptional fulfillment solutions for businesses of all sizes.

New name. Same excellence. Welcome to Ships A Lot.

The transition to Ships A Lot represents more than a name change—it signals a strategic repositioning that honors the company's heritage while embracing a bold vision for the future of ecommerce logistics. Since the successful merger of Dollar Fulfillment and Ships-a-Lot several years ago, the combined entity has achieved remarkable growth, technological advancement, and operational excellence. The Ships A Lot brand unifies this evolution under a single, powerful identity.

"This rebrand to Ships A Lot represents the natural evolution of our company and our commitment to innovation," said Brian Baskin, CEO of Ships A Lot. "Over the past few years, we've integrated our operations, enhanced our technology platform, and expanded our capabilities beyond what either company could achieve alone. Ships A Lot reflects who we are today and who we're becoming—a forward-thinking fulfillment partner that helps businesses ship smarter, faster, and with greater confidence."

A Brand Built on Proven Excellence

With strategic locations in Post Falls, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Olive Branch, Mississippi, Ships A Lot combines nationwide reach with localized expertise. The company's advanced fulfillment infrastructure, powered by cutting-edge automation and proprietary technology, enables businesses from startups to enterprise-level operations to scale efficiently while maintaining exceptional accuracy and speed.

The new Ships A Lot brand identity features modern visual elements, an enhanced digital presence, and streamlined messaging that emphasizes the company's core values: reliability, innovation, and partnership. The rebrand will roll out across all customer touchpoints, including a newly designed website, updated facility signage, and refreshed marketing materials.

Seamless Transition, Uninterrupted Excellence

Existing clients can expect a seamless transition with zero disruption to ongoing operations or service levels. All fulfillment services, account management relationships, and support channels will continue without interruption. The company's proven track record of excellence remains unchanged—only the name is new.

"Our clients have always been at the center of everything we do," said Jason Macek, Founder of Dollar Fulfillment and Partner of Ships A Lot. "This rebrand enhances our ability to serve them even better. Ships A Lot represents our promise: we deliver growth, reliability, and peace of mind for the businesses that trust us with their fulfillment."

Looking Ahead

As Ships A Lot, the company will continue investing in advanced technologies, expanding its facility network, and developing innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of ecommerce businesses. The rebrand positions Ships A Lot to capture new opportunities in the dynamic fulfillment landscape while deepening relationships with existing partners.

For more information about Ships A Lot and its comprehensive range of ecommerce order fulfillment services, please visit www.shipsalot.com .

About Ships A Lot

Ships A Lot (formerly Dollar Fulfillment) is a next-generation ecommerce order fulfillment company with strategic locations in Post Falls, Idaho; Las Vegas Nevada; and Olive Branch, Mississippi. Specializing in end-to-end solutions for businesses ranging from emerging brands to enterprise companies, Ships A Lot leverages advanced technologies, efficient processes, and exceptional customer service to help clients streamline operations and elevate their ecommerce success. Ships A Lot: Fulfilled Accurately. Shipped Today.

Media Contact

Brian Baskin

CEO

Ships A Lot

Phone: 855-441-SHIP

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.shipsalot.com

SOURCE Ships A Lot