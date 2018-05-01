Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike

"For DSC, the needs of our Members always come first. These impressive teams are building exciting capabilities that will give our Members greater flexibility, new features, and exposure to different forms of content," said Michael Dubin, Founder and CEO, Dollar Shave Club. "These hires join our leadership team at an exciting time and we believe they will be strategic drivers of DSC's continuing success."

Alan Wizemann joins DSC as its first Chief Digital Officer and brings a wealth of experience leading digital teams for companies including Target, Lululemon, WebMD, and ShopIgniter. At Target, he oversaw the strategy, roadmap and direction of all mobile applications. At Target.com, he was responsible for the launch and subsequent success of its Cartwheel application. In his role as Chief Digital Officer at DSC, Wizemann is tasked with building out the consumer-facing digital ecosystem and experience - weaving together content and commerce in unique ways to drive both brand and business.

"I couldn't be more excited about joining the Dollar Shave Club team with such a high level of growth and excitement around this industry-disrupting brand," said Wizemann. "I have long-admired DSC's brand, products, content and culture (having been a member for years) and I'm looking forward to uniting the talented teams across member strategy, digital product, design and member engagement to help collaboratively learn and continually exceed our members' expectations as we take this to the next level."

DSC's first Chief Technology Officer, Danny Miles joined the team in 2017 and has played a crucial role in expanding the company's engineering innovation and leveraging best-in-class technology. Previously, Miles served as the Vice President of Direct-To-Consumer Technology at Nike and has more than twenty years experience in architecting, implementing and launching leading-edge technical solutions. Since his hire, Miles has scaled DSC's engineering team to over seventy five engineers and data scientists, built an Enterprise Information Systems team, rolled out an agile practice and prepared the platforms for global expansion.

"It's great to be part of a brand where everything we do is centered around the needs of the Member," said Danny Miles, Chief Technology Officer, Dollar Shave Club. "As technologists, we're going to deliver the capabilities that connect our members to the most personally relevant DSC experiences for them, and enable our business to continuously learn and evolve with those members' needs."

Gloria Synn joins the Digital team as Vice President of Member Strategy, quickly quadrupling her team, a sign of DSC's commitment to investing in talent that builds a revenue-driving member experience. Synn most recently served as Director of Relationship Marketing at Nordstrom Inc. and brings more than fifteen years of experience in the retail, e-commerce and technology space. In her new role, she is responsible for developing multi-channel communication strategies for DSC members, powered by data-driven insights to maximize relevance in each interaction.

David Kujda joins the Digital team as Vice President of Product Design, with a focus on significantly enhancing user experience and design for members. Kujda most recently served as HomeAway's VP of Design, and brings more than twenty years of experience in digital product design, branding, e-commerce and design research. In his new role, he is responsible for growing the design practice and developing design strategies that inspire and scale.

DSC's digital platforms enable seamless communication between the brand and its millions of members to personalize interaction and offerings, and obtain feedback for product development. These key hires will further fuel the growth that the company has been garnering through its proprietary technology powering the direct-to-consumer eCommerce brand.

DSC's staff has grown by more than 25% over the past year. The company has expanded its existing space into a new 50k sq.ft office in Marina del Rey, CA where more than three hundred DSC team members enjoy a variety of collaborative working spaces, dedicated education and development programs, an on-site barista and more.

Dollar Shave Club is a lifestyle brand offering grooming content and products designed to help men be their best selves. DSC launched in 2012 with a simple proposition: deliver high-quality razors for a few bucks a month. Since then, DSC has expanded its product lines to include everything men need in the bathroom. DSC product lines include: Superba!, powerfully minty and invigorating oral care products; Wanderer, shower products that hydrate; the DSC Traveler, a high quality travel bag specially designed to take Dollar Shave Club on the road; Big Cloud, never greasy, never shiny skin protection from the elements; Boogie's, hair styling products for every head of hair and every hairstyle; One Wipe Charlies, peppermint tingling butt wipes for men; and Dr. Carver's, premium shave aides for a delightfully gentle shave from start to finish. For more information, visitwww.dollarshaveclub.com or follow Dollar Shave Club on Twitter (@DollarShaveClub), Facebook (@DollarShaveClub) and Instagram (@DollarShaveClub).

