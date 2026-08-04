Dollar Shave Club Expands College Razor Handles Collection From 14 to 44 Licensed Schools

As "the official razor of school spirit," the brand is more than doubling its roster nationwide, bringing more fans a game-day-ready shave that scores big on value

Massive Collection Expansion : Dollar Shave Club is expanding its officially licensed College Razor Handles Collection from 14 to 44 schools, adding 30 new schools across the SEC, Big Ten and other major conferences.

: Dollar Shave Club is expanding its officially licensed College Razor Handles Collection from 14 to 44 schools, adding 30 new schools across the SEC, Big Ten and other major conferences. Grooming Performance Without the Premium Price : Featuring a precision trimmer, longer-lasting blade coating and 360° diamond-grip handle, the collection delivers a high-quality, game-day-ready shave.

: Featuring a precision trimmer, longer-lasting blade coating and 360° diamond-grip handle, the collection delivers a high-quality, game-day-ready shave. Ready for Kickoff: Dollar Shave Club's College Razor Handles Collection is available now at Walmart stores across all 44 schools' home markets and online at us.dollarshaveclub.com, with starter sets priced at $10.99 and handle-only options priced at $8.99.

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As college football season kicks off, Dollar Shave Club Inc., the brand known for high-quality razors at a great price, has expanded its officially licensed College Razor Handles Collection. Now more fans nationwide can rep their team pride from the sink to the stadium with the lineup of 44 schools across the SEC, Big Ten and other major conferences, including some of the nation's most passionate college football fan bases.

The 30 new schools joining Dollar Shave Club's College Handle Collection include:

Dollar Shave Club, College Handles

University of Arizona

Arizona State

Auburn

BYU

The Citadel

Clemson

Indiana University

University of Iowa

University of Kansas

University of Louisville

Michigan State

Mississippi State

University of Missouri

University of Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

Ole Miss

University of Oregon

Penn State

South Carolina

Syracuse University

Texas Tech

UCLA

Air Force Academy

US Military Academy (West Point)

USC

Virginia Tech

University of Washington

Washington State

West Virginia

University of Wisconsin

These handles aren't just riding the bench in your bathroom. Featuring a new blade coating for longer-lasting sharpness, an Aloe and Vitamin E infused lube strip, a precision trimmer for easy touch-ups, and a secure 360° diamond-grip handle, they're built to deliver a smooth shave without fumbling your game-day routine. Better yet, they leave more expensive rivals in the dust with a price that fits a college budget.

"The enthusiasm last year for our initial college handles launch was undeniable, so we knew we had to bring the collection to more schools," said Larry Bodner, CEO of Dollar Shave Club. "College students, just like every other fan, know they shouldn't have to choose between a high-quality shave and buying groceries for the week. We're excited to give 44 of the biggest fanbases in the country the premium shave they want while leaving them with enough cash to actually afford the tailgate."

Available now at Walmart stores across all 44 schools' home markets and online at us.dollarshaveclub.com starting today, August 4, 2026, fans can score a premium shave and rep their team without their wallet getting sacked. The starter set, which includes the handle, Signature 6 Blade and Shave Butter, has an SRP of $10.99, with the handle-only option priced at $8.99.

For more information, visit us.dollarshaveclub.com and follow @dollarshaveclub on Instagram and TikTok.

About Dollar Shave Club Inc.

Dollar Shave Club Inc. started in 2011 by solving a huge problem in the shaving industry: shopping for razors sucked. So, we did what needed to be done: offered quality, affordable razors, delivered straight to your door. Since then, we've transformed into a multinational, omni-channel, lifestyle brand with a retail presence nationwide, and a goal to offer simple solutions for your shave and grooming journey at a great price. Whether you've been with us from the start or just got here, everyone's welcome in the Club.

CONTACT:

Jules Mastrocola

FINN Partners

847-340-7555

[email protected]

SOURCE Dollar Shave Club Inc.