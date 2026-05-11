Dollar Shave Club Salutes The Troops With U.S. Military Handles for Shavers Who Never Waver

The new collection features official U.S. military branch logos to help service members glide with pride, from the barracks to their bathrooms.

Official Branch Licensing: The collection features custom-designed razor handles officially licensed by the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Space Force.

The collection features custom-designed razor handles officially licensed by the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Space Force. Verified Military Discount: Active-duty personnel and veterans receive a discount on all orders with approved verification via GovX at checkout on DollarShaveClub.com.

DURHAM, N.C., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just ahead of Armed Forces Day on May 16, Dollar Shave Club Inc., the grooming brand known for its irreverent humor and offering a quality shave without the BS, is proud to announce the launch of its officially licensed U.S. Military Handles. The collection features special-edition handles for the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Space Force.

Dollar Shave Club

For most people, shaving is a chore and a choice. But for active-duty service members, a clean, daily shave is a non-negotiable professional standard. Whether you're shaving in 30-foot North Atlantic swells or in a foxhole with a couple ounces of canteen water, shaving is a daily act of discipline that centers the mind and signals you're ready for whatever the day throws at you. These demanding standards call for quality gear that's up to the task, too.

Built to help military members and supporters glide with pride, this collection serves as a functional badge of honor. By integrating the insignias of each U.S. Armed Forces branch on everyday grooming tools, Dollar Shave Club aims to meld stainless steel with military mettle.

"Dollar Shave Club was built for the people by cutting out the middle man, gimmicks, and unnecessary markups," said Larry Bodner, CEO at Dollar Shave Club. "At the same time, we want to bring a smile to everyday grooming routines. With this product line, we want to help service members and their families feel a sense of pride at the sink while showing our genuine appreciation for what they do."

Whether you're a fresh-faced recruit, a seasoned vet, a proud military spouse, a deployed active-duty member, or a peach-fuzzed kid hoping to serve one day, these handles keep shavers mission-ready and mirror-ready. Compatible with Dollar Shave Club's Classic 4 Blade and Signature 6 Blade razors, the handles feature a no-slip diamond grip for easy maneuvering in any conditions.

Talk is cheap. That's why Dollar Shave Club is backing it up with action. To further its commitment to the military community, the brand is also offering a stackable discount for all active-duty military and veterans, verified seamlessly on-site through GovX.

The new Military Handles are available now on DollarShaveClub.com. The handles will also begin rolling out to military retailers, exchanges, and select Walmart & Target stores nationwide in July 2026. For more information, visit www.dollarshaveclub.com.

*These products are not officially endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or any of its branches.

About Dollar Shave Club Inc.

Dollar Shave Club Inc. started in 2011 by solving a huge problem in the shaving industry: shopping for razors sucked. So, we did what needed to be done: offered quality, affordable razors, delivered straight to your door. Since then, we've transformed into a multinational, omni-channel, lifestyle brand with retail presence nationwide, and a goal to offer simple solutions for your shave and grooming journey at a great price. Whether you've been with us from the start or just got here, everyone's welcome in the Club.

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SOURCE Dollar Shave Club Inc.