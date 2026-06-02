Dollar Shave Club Launches Radically Simple Electric Shaving Line for Every Grooming Need

The gimmick-free collection cuts the clutter with BS-free tools for the face, beard, body, head, and everywhere in between

High-Utility Hardware: Dollar Shave Club is bringing its disruptive energy to the electrics category with a streamlined suite of five essential grooming tools for the beard, body, face, and head.

Dollar Shave Club is bringing its disruptive energy to the electrics category with a streamlined suite of five essential grooming tools for the beard, body, face, and head. The No BS Promise: Cutting through the over-engineered gadgets that clutter bathroom counters, the brand delivers waterproof, high-performance tools without the science projects or unnecessary plastic attachments.

Cutting through the over-engineered gadgets that clutter bathroom counters, the brand delivers waterproof, high-performance tools without the science projects or unnecessary plastic attachments. Value and Access: All devices are priced between $30 and $50 and are available now at dollarshaveclub.com and Amazon, with rollout to TikTok Shop in June.

DURHAM, N.C., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dollar Shave Club Inc., the brand known for unmatched humor and quality products at a great price, is bringing its signature radical simplicity to the world of electric razors & trimmers. Today, the brand announced the launch of its new Electrics Line, a collection of essential tools designed to address every hair grooming need.

Dollar Shave Club

Instead of offering over-engineered gadgets that clutter counters with useless plastic attachments, these high-utility tools offer specialized treatment for every part of the body. The lineup focuses on essential gear that actually works, finally clearing the drawer of parts you'll never touch.

"Dollar Shave Club has always been about making the daily routine as simple as possible, and that's the exact same energy we're bringing to our new Electrics Line," said Larry Bodner, CEO of Dollar Shave Club. "We're taking everything we learned from bucking big razors and applying it to these new tools to ensure they have no unnecessary BS. This is high-utility gear that gives you everything you need and nothing you don't, so that we can give you the lowest price."

Every device in the new Dollar Shave Club Electrics Line features a rugged waterproof build (with an IPX6 or IPX7 rating) for easy shaving in the shower. The devices also utilize universal USB-C charging and provide up to 60 minutes of cordless power.

The new Electrics lineup includes:

For Your Body Trimmer ($50): The smooth operator for armpits, torsos, and sensitive areas. Designed for no nicks, cuts, or awkward yelps, it boldly goes wherever hair grows. One tool for all your parts.

The smooth operator for armpits, torsos, and sensitive areas. Designed for no nicks, cuts, or awkward yelps, it boldly goes wherever hair grows. One tool for all your parts. For Your Beard Trimmer ($50) : From a barely-there beard to a burly face forest, this tool handles 60 lengths including a 30 mm wizard length. Durable blades stay sharp and won't flinch when the beard gets rowdy.

: From a barely-there beard to a burly face forest, this tool handles 60 lengths including a 30 mm wizard length. Durable blades stay sharp and won't flinch when the beard gets rowdy. For Your Face Electric Razor ($50) : The lazy shaver's secret weapon. A dual-purpose head trims and finishes in one pass while floating blades flex to the jawline like they trained for it. So easy, it feels like cheating.

: The lazy shaver's secret weapon. A dual-purpose head trims and finishes in one pass while floating blades flex to the jawline like they trained for it. So easy, it feels like cheating. For Your Head Shaver ($50): For a clean sheen up top, seven rotary blades independently hug cranium curves for speed and closeness without any awkward patchy spots.

For a clean sheen up top, seven rotary blades independently hug cranium curves for speed and closeness without any awkward patchy spots. For Your Details Trimmer ($30): Handles nose and ear hair without the drama. Two distinct heads provide nostril-to-neckline versatility for nooks, crannies, and precision edges.

Dollar Shave Club's new Electrics Line is available starting today at dollarshaveclub.com and Amazon. Availability on TikTok Shop will be rolling out in June.

About Dollar Shave Club Inc.

Dollar Shave Club Inc. started in 2011 by solving a huge problem in the shaving industry: shopping for razors sucked. So, we did what needed to be done: offered quality, affordable razors, delivered straight to your door. Since then, we've transformed into a multinational, omni-channel, lifestyle brand with a retail presence nationwide, and a goal to offer simple solutions for your shave and grooming journey at a great price. Whether you've been with us from the start or just got here, everyone's welcome in the Club.

Jules Mastrocola

FINN Partners

847-340-7555

[email protected]

SOURCE Dollar Shave Club Inc.