Dollar Shave Club Joins Forces with Call of Duty® to Launch Limited-Edition Handle

Gamers Can Now Get a Shave as Sharp as Their Aim with the Limited-Edition Drop, Available in Partnership with Target

DURHAM, N.C., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dollar Shave Club Inc. , the razor brand known for unmatched humor and quality razors at a great price, is dropping into the Call of Duty universe. Today, the brand announced a partnership with Call of Duty to bring gamers everywhere the new Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Handle. Launching in partnership with Target, this new limited-edition handle is the perfect upgrade to your grooming loadout, guaranteed to make every day a dub!

Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Handle

This partnership marks another bold move for the brand that has consistently positioned itself at the forefront of culture and grooming. Just as Dollar Shave Club disrupted the razor industry by solving the problem that shopping for razors could be a huge hassle, it's now bringing that same spirit to the gaming community. Dollar Shave Club invites all Call of Duty players to tweak their settings and get rid of that old ragtag razor. This limited-edition drop acts as the perfect upgrade to a grooming loadout, guaranteed to carry any morning routine to victory.

"Teaming up with Call of Duty to drop this handle at Target is a massive tactical win for gamers everywhere," said Larry Bodner, CEO of Dollar Shave Club. "We know players demand precision, whether it's in the lobby or the bathroom mirror. This collaboration is about giving them a tool that feels legendary in hand—ensuring their loadout in the bathroom is as tactical as when they're racking up wins."

The Dollar Shave Club x Call of Duty: Warzone Handle features an ergonomic tactical grip for no-slip control, six precision blades, and a moisturizing lube strip. It offers the high-quality shave Dollar Shave Club is known for, ensuring gamers can finally level up their shave routine. The retail starter set is only $10.99 and available at 800 Target stores today, March 3rd.

Gamers and groomers alike can find the new Call of Duty: Warzone on shelves nationwide at select Target locations now while supplies last.

About Dollar Shave Club Inc.

Dollar Shave Club Inc. started in 2011 by solving a huge problem in the shaving industry: shopping for razors sucked. So, we did what needed to be done: offered quality, affordable razors, delivered straight to your door. Since then, we've transformed into a multinational, omni-channel, lifestyle brand with a retail presence nationwide, and a goal to offer simple solutions for your shave and grooming journey at a great price. Whether you've been with us from the start or just got here, everyone's welcome in the Club.

