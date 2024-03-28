Dollar Shave Club Trims Tech Stack and Sharpens Financial Processes with NetSuite

Direct-to-consumer pioneer and leading personal care brand selects NetSuite to automate financial reporting and simplify omnichannel operations

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuiteConnect -- Dollar Shave Club, a leading razor and personal care brand, has selected Oracle NetSuite to support its mission to help guys and gals take care of their minds and bodies and be their best selves. With NetSuite, Dollar Shave Club will be able to take advantage of an integrated business suite to automate financial processes, improve visibility across its operations, and support the continued expansion of its personal care products both online and in-store.

Founded in 2011, Dollar Shave Club was an early pioneer of the direct-to-consumer subscription model and focused on delivering quality razors at an affordable price. Since then, Dollar Shave Club expanded its portfolio of personal care products, built its own manufacturing facility, and launched a U.S. retail presence in Target, Walmart, and other retailers. As Dollar Shave Club grew, its direct-to-consumer and retail operations were being managed in multiple systems, which created increased cost and complexity. After being bought by private equity firm Nexus Capital Management in 2023, Dollar Shave Club wanted to simplify financial processes and increase visibility across its business. To support this transition and increase time to value, Dollar Shave Club selected NetSuite as its new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

"Multiple disconnected business systems with manual processes reduced our productivity and made it difficult to gain a full view of our financials and overall operations," said Dale Brockmeyer, chief financial officer, Dollar Shave Club. "As we look toward Dollar Shave Club's next phase of growth, NetSuite will help us do more with less, embrace new sales channels, and grow revenue by enabling our team to simplify financial processes and quickly access powerful business insights."

With NetSuite, Dollar Shave Club will be able to integrate financial processes across sales channels, scale its business by adding new brands and product offerings, and efficiently support its long-term growth goals. For example, NetSuite will help Dollar Shave Club automate financial workflows across its business to improve the speed and accuracy of financial reporting. In addition, the inventory and order management features within NetSuite will help Dollar Shave Club increase visibility and control across its growing global operations.

"As the retail industry becomes increasingly competitive, an omnichannel approach is important for success," said Sam Levy, senior vice president of growth and operations, Oracle NetSuite. "With NetSuite, Dollar Shave Club can move to a single source of truth to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and support future growth."

