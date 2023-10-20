DOLLARAMA ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Dollarama Inc.

20 Oct, 2023, 07:09 ET

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX:DOL) ("Dollarama" or the "Corporation") today announced that Patrick Bui has been appointed Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective December 18, 2023.

"We are thrilled to have Patrick join our leadership team. His prior experience in CFO roles coupled with his extensive capital markets expertise will serve Dollarama well, as we continue to execute on our growth objectives and commitment to providing consumers with convenience and compelling value," said President and Chief Executive Officer Neil Rossy.

Most recently, Mr. Bui served as CFO of Canadian leisure airline operator Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX:TRZ) where he was responsible for leading all finance functions, investor relations, risk management and procurement. Prior to that, he was CFO of Kruger Energy, a renewable-energy producer with operations throughout the Americas. With 20 years of experience as a finance professional, Mr. Bui also previously worked at RBC Capital Markets and Morgan Stanley as an investment banker and advisor on growth strategies and financing for companies operating in various sectors of the economy. Mr. Bui holds an MBA from INSEAD and a Bachelor of Commerce from HEC Montréal, as well as the CFA designation.

"I am excited to join the Dollarama team and sincerely look forward to contributing to the execution of the Corporation's business strategy and generating continued sustainable value for all its stakeholders," commented Mr. Bui.

Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including the expected timeline for the CFO position. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to management and on estimates and assumptions made by management in light of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Corporation's management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2023, for the second quarter ended July 30, 2023 and in the Corporation's other continuous disclosure filings, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,525 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $5.00.

Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in 458 conveniently located stores in El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia and Peru.

